Donald Trump Slammed for Awkwardly Introducing Elon Musk as 'Leon' During Air Force One Speech: 'Deranged Behavior'

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Donald Trump made a major blunder during his speech showing off his new Air Force One jet on Friday, June 19. While introducing pal Elon Musk, the president, 80, accidentally called him "Leon."

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Donald Trump Mispronounced Elon Musk's Name

Trump calls Elon Musk "Leon" pic.twitter.com/O9Xm6nfe3t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump awkwardly referred to Elon Musk as 'Leon' during his speech on Friday, June 19.

"We have communication equipment up there that's nobody's ever seen before. It's the highest level, including Starlink, my friend Leon—my friend Elon is going to be very happy," Trump said to the audience during his address at Joint Base Andrews. Musk's SpaceX organization owns the satellite internet service, Starlink.

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Social Media Users Bashed Donald Trump's Speech

Source: @atrupar/X The new $400 million jet is a gift from Qatar.

The new luxury $400 million Boeing plane was gifted by Qatar, with Trump unveiling the pricey commodity on Friday. Trump was mocked for his gaffe by users on social media once the clip went viral. "If you're Leon, are you more worried the dementia's taking hold or that the guy you thought was your puppet doesn't even know your name?" someone penned. "He will forever be Leon Musk," a person joked, with another adding: "New nickname unlocked."

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'Crazy Grandpa Sounds Sick'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was slammed for his blunder online.

"Crazy grandpa sounds sick. Sure hope it isn't serious," someone else wrote. "This man has dementia. In a normal world, this would be [the] biggest scandal, but we’re so desensitized to the daily corruption that it’s swept under the rug by the media. Crazy," a person also scoffed.

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Donald Trump Made Another Gaffe During His Speech by Walking in the Wrong Direction

Source: @ACYN/X The POTUS was seen looking confused after his speech on Friday.

One commented chimed in: "Not the first time, but still the perfect state on where we are if you add this to the rest of his deranged behavior." "Dementia Don," a comment said, with another fan scribing: "Somebody needed a nappy nappy." After he was finished with his speech, Trump made another mistake when he walked in the wrong direction. The businessman appeared confused when he didn't seem to know where he was going. A member of his staff quickly ushered him onto the right path as the audience looked on.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushed over his new Air Force One plane's facilities.