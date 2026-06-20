Donald Trump, 80, Sparks Concern After Heading Toward the Wrong Exit Post-Air Force One Speech: 'Gramps Is a Little Overwhelmed'
June 20 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Donald Trump looked confused after he was spotted going toward the wrong exit following his Air Force One speech on Friday, June 19.
The newly-minted 80-year-old president was at Joint Base Andrews to speak about his new Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar before leaving and walking in the opposite direction.
His staff then quickly ushered him onto the right path as the audience watched on.
A video of the viral moment caught wind online and couldn't help but laugh at the politician's odd behavior.
'Seems Like the Dementia Is Getting Bad," a User Noted
“Gramps is a little overwhelmed,” one person wrote on X.
"Donald Trump Comes Clean About His Health: Everything He's Said So Far About His Well-Being as Dementia Rumors Swirl. Would probably be best for him if he resigned and lived the rest of his days at Mar-a-Lago," another user chimed in.
Someone else blasted: "If he’s not wandering off in the wrong direction, he’s slumped over asleep while someone’s speaking. This is seriously the absolute WORST presidency in modern memory."
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"At this point, it might make more sense to just get a leash for him," a user commented, while another said: "That’s a lot of stairs for the orange one to climb."
During his speech, Trump gushed over his new luxury aircraft that cost over $400 million.
“This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane,” he began.
“There will never be one like this,” he boasted. “This is considered the world’s most luxurious.”
“I said to myself, ‘These countries, they have a lot of respect for us, a lot.’ And yet they have a plane that’s much better and much newer,” he said.
The businessman's new jet is adorned with dark blue, red, and gold accents. He often complained in the past how America’s presidential plane looks aesthetically old-fashioned as opposed to the ones used by foreign dignitaries.
The POTUS' Health Caused Concern in Recent Months
“Now, when we land in airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one," Trump raved. The Boeing 747 previously belonged to Qatar’s royal family and was frequently decried as a “palace in the sky."
On the heels of Trump's newest gaffe, concerns for the POTUS' health continue to swirl.
He was recently spotted falling asleep at a New York Knicks game earlier this month and during official presidential meetings at the Oval Office.
The White House also announced last year Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, an ailment that causes swollen ankles and legs.