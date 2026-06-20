Donald Trump, 80, Sparks Concern After Heading Toward the Wrong Exit Post-Air Force One Speech: 'Gramps Is a Little Overwhelmed'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump looked confused after he was spotted going toward the wrong exit following his Air Force One speech on Friday, June 19. The newly-minted 80-year-old president was at Joint Base Andrews to speak about his new Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar before leaving and walking in the opposite direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Present Trump appears to wander off stage in the wrong direction is quickly directed by staff to the correct exit pic.twitter.com/U6IkwpNCg9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump sparked health concerns after he was spotted going toward the wrong exit after his Air Force One speech.

His staff then quickly ushered him onto the right path as the audience watched on. A video of the viral moment caught wind online and couldn't help but laugh at the politician's odd behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

'Seems Like the Dementia Is Getting Bad," a User Noted

Source: @Acyn/X The POTUS was spotted looking confused after his speech.

“Gramps is a little overwhelmed,” one person wrote on X. "Donald Trump Comes Clean About His Health: Everything He's Said So Far About His Well-Being as Dementia Rumors Swirl. Would probably be best for him if he resigned and lived the rest of his days at Mar-a-Lago," another user chimed in. Someone else blasted: "If he’s not wandering off in the wrong direction, he’s slumped over asleep while someone’s speaking. This is seriously the absolute WORST presidency in modern memory."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Gushed Over His New Lavish Jet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mocked for his confusion online.

"At this point, it might make more sense to just get a leash for him," a user commented, while another said: "That’s a lot of stairs for the orange one to climb." During his speech, Trump gushed over his new luxury aircraft that cost over $400 million. “This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane,” he began.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushed over his new plane on June 19.

“There will never be one like this,” he boasted. “This is considered the world’s most luxurious.” “I said to myself, ‘These countries, they have a lot of respect for us, a lot.’ And yet they have a plane that’s much better and much newer,” he said. The businessman's new jet is adorned with dark blue, red, and gold accents. He often complained in the past how America’s presidential plane looks aesthetically old-fashioned as opposed to the ones used by foreign dignitaries.

Article continues below advertisement

The POTUS' Health Caused Concern in Recent Months

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last year.