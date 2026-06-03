Donald Trump's 'Extreme Intelligence' Claim Debunked as President Boasts About Acing Cognitive Test: 'It's a Dementia Screening Tool'

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President Donald Trump is once again bragging about acing a cognitive test, and doctors are once again reminding everyone what the test actually measures. After the White House released results from Trump’s latest medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president took to Truth Social after midnight Sunday to celebrate what he described as proof of “extreme intelligence.”

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Donald Trump Claims a Perfect Score

Source: MEGA The president described the results as proof of 'extreme intelligence.'

“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,’” Trump wrote. He said it was his fourth perfect result, adding that he had answered “120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked.” Trump also called for all presidential and vice-presidential candidates to be required to take “high difficulty Cognitive Tests.” The White House memo said Trump’s cognitive function was assessed with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, and found to be within normal limits with a score of 30 out of 30.

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What the Test Actually Shows

Source: UNSPLASH Medical experts disputed his characterization of the exam.

Medical experts pushed back on Trump’s framing. “I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at The George Washington University, wrote on X. “None of the questions are high difficulty.”

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Source: MEGA The test was designed to screen for dementia.

Reiner also told CNN’s Abby Phillip that the test becomes less useful when taken repeatedly. “Once you’ve taken it now four times, it’s probably not that difficult to pretty easily get through it,” he said. “It shouldn’t be hard to get through it anyway, because it’s a dementia screening test, it’s not an IQ test.”

The Health Memo Behind the Brag

Source: MEGA His latest health memo declared him as fit for office.