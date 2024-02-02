Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Taking Credit of the Booming Stock Market During Joe Biden's Presidency

The Fox Business clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users commented on Trump taking credit for the stock market during Biden's presidency.

One user shared a chart showing the S&P 500's growth over the last four years, showing consistent and staggering growth. They commented, "Note the stock market loved the prospect of Biden becoming Prez & Dems taking Congress from early 2020 to well after the inauguration."

Another user shared a video from 2020 where Trump said that the stock market would crash if Biden got elected. They shared the clip in a post that read, "It's crucial to hold leaders accountable for their words and actions, especially when they contradict themselves. Highlighting past statements can provide valuable context and encourage critical thinking about current claims."

A third user pointed out, "The stock market is NOT the economy. Only 53% of Americans own stocks, and the wealthiest 10 percent Americans own 89 percent of those stocks. GDP growth points to a growing economy under Biden, and a healthy stock market is a result of this growth."

