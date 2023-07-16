Donald Trump Grilled by Fox News Anchor for Not 'Draining the Swamp' of Bad Employees Throughout Presidency
On Sunday, July 16, Donald Trump discussed what he would do differently if he were to get a second presidential term in 2024 on Sunday Morning Futures.
When asked about what he regrets about his first term the GOP frontrunner said, "The mistake would be people."
"I mean, I wouldn't have put a guy like [former Attorney General] Bill Barr, and he was weak and pathetic. I wouldn't have put [former Attorney General] Jeff Sessions. And there are some people that I wouldn't have put in. You know, most people were good, but I had some people… we had [former Secretary of Defense] Mark Esper. I didn't like him. He was incompetent. I thought we had other people I didn't like," he explained to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo.
"Why did you put them in the job then?" Bartiromo asked the 77-year-old.
"I didn't know the people," Trump replied. "I know the people now better than anybody has ever known. The people I know, the good ones, the bad ones, the dumb ones, the smart ones."
However, Bartiromo halted the father-of-five's excuses.
"You didn't drain the swamp like you said you would," she quipped. "You didn't drain the swamp."
Trump then quickly defended himself, referencing when he got rid of James Comey in 2017.
"I did," he insisted. "I fired [former FBI Director] James Comey. I fired a lot of people. A lot of the people I had, I fired. I fired Comey very early. And, you know, there was a question as to whether or not you could. But I fired Comey. If I didn't fire Comey, I don't think I would have been able to serve out my term because that was a plot."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Trump has had to justify himself as of late. Over the last few months, the Republican politician has ranted about the injustice he's experience from the DOJ, who have slammed him with two indictments.
"I never thought I would say that, as the leading political opponent of Crooked Joe Biden, getting indicted and arrested by sick government 'Thugs' would be my great honor," he wrote on Truth Social Thursday, July 13.
"I am doing it for our country, to show how evil and sinister a place it has become. MAGA!!!" he expressed.