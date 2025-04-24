Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Telling Wounded Soldiers It's 'Amazing' They 'Got Hit': 'He Is Hopeless'
Donald Trump's recent choice of words isn't sitting well with social media users.
While speaking to a group of injured American veterans on Wednesday, April 23, the president claimed what happened to the wounded soldiers was "amazing" as he looked around at all of the men with prosthetic limbs.
"So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing," Trump muttered to the individuals, as one of the veterans admitted they were stationed at a "pretty tough area in the Arghandab River Valley" of Afghanistan.
A woman accompanying the group informed the president more than 50 percent of their unit received a purple heart, which is a heroic medal awarded to service members wounded, killed or who may die from wounds received while fighting against a U.S. enemy.
"You deserve it. You deserve that and more. We appreciate it so much. Really brave brilliant people. Thank you so much," Trump continued.
After a video of the Oval Office interaction went viral online, many social media users were left shocked by the POTUS' language.
"Who says 'amazing!' to a wounded veteran?" one individual questioned, as another person claimed: "Trump is confused about how to think about these soldiers. He is thinking about in what ways he is superior to them."
"When you’re incapable of empathy you just say dumb s--- like this and don’t even know it," a third hater declared, while a fourth critic similarly added, "the only time Trump is ever lost for words is when the situation is demanding empathy. He cannot do it."
Meanwhile, a fifth viewer of the video insisted, "he is hopeless," as someone else pointed out, "[the soldiers] lost their legs so that we could elect an authoritarian leader. We should all feel ashamed that Trump is president."
Trump's latest controversial comment comes just days after he offended members of the Catholic Church by stating he was "looking forward" to attending Pope Francis' funeral, which is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Rome, Italy.
"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" the 78-year-old wrote via Truth Social of him and his wife, Melania Trump.
The president was later mocked by Jimmy Kimmel during an episode of his late-night talk show after the host trolled Vice President J.D. Vance, who met with the pope just hours before he died at age 88.
"Then Trump announced that he will be attending the pope’s funeral," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star quipped. "He said they’re ‘looking forward to being there!’ Like he got tickets to Coachella or something."
The comedian additionally joked about how the chances of the president declaring himself pop are "not zero."