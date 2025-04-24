Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Telling Wounded Soldiers It's 'Amazing' They 'Got Hit': 'He Is Hopeless'

Donald Trump met with a group of wounded soldiers in the Oval Office on April 23.

While speaking to a group of injured American veterans on Wednesday, April 23, the president claimed what happened to the wounded soldiers was "amazing" as he looked around at all of the men with prosthetic limbs.

The president told the veterans it was 'amazing' they 'got hit.'

"So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing," Trump muttered to the individuals, as one of the veterans admitted they were stationed at a "pretty tough area in the Arghandab River Valley" of Afghanistan.

A woman accompanying the group informed the president more than 50 percent of their unit received a purple heart, which is a heroic medal awarded to service members wounded, killed or who may die from wounds received while fighting against a U.S. enemy.