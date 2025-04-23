'The View' Host Joy Behar Shades Whoopi Goldberg's Memory of the Late Pope Francis

The View's Joy Behar shaded costar Whoopi Goldberg during their live broadcast on Tuesday, April 22, when Goldberg detailed a fond memory of the late Pope Francis.

“He was great. He brought, and this sounds crazy, but he brought 100 comedians from around the world in to meet with him,” Goldberg recalled.

Unable to relate, Behar let out a witty remark: “I don’t remember that. I wasn’t invited.”