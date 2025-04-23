'The View' Host Joy Behar Shades Whoopi Goldberg's Memory of the Late Pope Francis
The View's Joy Behar shaded costar Whoopi Goldberg during their live broadcast on Tuesday, April 22, when Goldberg detailed a fond memory of the late Pope Francis.
“He was great. He brought, and this sounds crazy, but he brought 100 comedians from around the world in to meet with him,” Goldberg recalled.
Unable to relate, Behar let out a witty remark: “I don’t remember that. I wasn’t invited.”
Despite the one-sidedness, Goldberg continued, “What he said was, ‘I want to laugh more. We all need to laugh more.’ And then he looked at the 100 of us and he said, ‘What you do is important. Because without you, it’s a grayer day.’ This Pope, his thing is this — he grew up around refugees, he understood what people needed, he got it. Whether you like it or not, refugees are with us around the world. So why be negative? Why not be positive and help and walk in the grayest of God?”
Though Behar attempted to keep her cool as Goldberg told the story of when she visited Pope Francis at the Vatican, the host couldn't help but laugh at her recollection.
However, she complimented his leadership as The View’s panelists discussed who could potentially replace him.
- Joy Behar Appears To Shade Whoopi Goldberg's Drama, Pleads For 'Peace' In The New Year
- Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Cohost Meghan McCain After Ultimate Power Struggle On 'The View,' Both Issue On-Air Apologies
- 'The View' Erupts: Meghan McCain Declares She's 'Over It' In Yet Another Heated Exchange With Frenemy Co-Host Joy Behar — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“There might be a backlash against how good he was, and how much humility he had compared to some of the leaders in this world right now,” Behar suggested. “So, there might be a backlash to it. They’ll get some conservative guy in there, you know, who is anti-gay and everything else.”
Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, due to a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure.
Before his death, Pope Francis’ health was already declining, as in February, he was hospitalized for 38 days because of a respiratory crisis that developed into pneumonia. As a young man, he had part of one lung removed due to chronic lung disease, which made his journey back to good health more difficult at the age of 88 years old.
Though Behar portrayed a short fuse about Goldberg’s Pope Francis story, she isn’t the only influence in the media to have slighted him after his death, as far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a direct hit toward the late Pope on the day he passed.
“Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God,” Greene wrote. The politician faced instant criticism from social media users, as many agreed she was “pure evil” and needed to “delete” her X account.