or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > joy behar
OK LogoNEWS

'The View' Host Joy Behar Shades Whoopi Goldberg's Memory of the Late Pope Francis

photo of Joy Behar, Pope Francis and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: mega;@theview/YouTube

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The View's Joy Behar shaded costar Whoopi Goldberg during their live broadcast on Tuesday, April 22, when Goldberg detailed a fond memory of the late Pope Francis.

“He was great. He brought, and this sounds crazy, but he brought 100 comedians from around the world in to meet with him,” Goldberg recalled.

Unable to relate, Behar let out a witty remark: “I don’t remember that. I wasn’t invited.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @theview/YouTube

'The View' costars discussed Pope Francis' lasting impact on Tuesday, April 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the one-sidedness, Goldberg continued, “What he said was, ‘I want to laugh more. We all need to laugh more.’ And then he looked at the 100 of us and he said, ‘What you do is important. Because without you, it’s a grayer day.’ This Pope, his thing is this — he grew up around refugees, he understood what people needed, he got it. Whether you like it or not, refugees are with us around the world. So why be negative? Why not be positive and help and walk in the grayest of God?”

Article continues below advertisement
view joy behar shades whoopi goldbergs memory late pope francis
Source: mega

Whoopi Goldberg commended the late Pope for their memories together.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Behar attempted to keep her cool as Goldberg told the story of when she visited Pope Francis at the Vatican, the host couldn't help but laugh at her recollection.

However, she complimented his leadership as The View’s panelists discussed who could potentially replace him.

Article continues below advertisement
the view joy behar shades whoopi goldbergs memory pope francis
Source: mega

Joy Behar laughed at Whoopi Goldberg's story about Pope Francis.

MORE ON:
joy behar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“There might be a backlash against how good he was, and how much humility he had compared to some of the leaders in this world right now,” Behar suggested. “So, there might be a backlash to it. They’ll get some conservative guy in there, you know, who is anti-gay and everything else.”

Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, due to a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Pope Francis’ health was already declining, as in February, he was hospitalized for 38 days because of a respiratory crisis that developed into pneumonia. As a young man, he had part of one lung removed due to chronic lung disease, which made his journey back to good health more difficult at the age of 88 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
mollys image templates
Source: mega

Joy Behar complimented Pope Francis for having a great deal of 'humility.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Behar portrayed a short fuse about Goldberg’s Pope Francis story, she isn’t the only influence in the media to have slighted him after his death, as far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a direct hit toward the late Pope on the day he passed.

Article continues below advertisement
view joy behar shades whoopi goldbergs memory pope francis
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a slight at Pope Francis after his death.

“Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God,” Greene wrote. The politician faced instant criticism from social media users, as many agreed she was “pure evil” and needed to “delete” her X account.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.