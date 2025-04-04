or
'Zero Morality': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Skipping Dignified Transfer of 4 Fallen Soldiers to Attend Golf Tournament

Donald Trump chose not to attend the dignified transfer of four fallen U.S. soldiers.

April 4 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Donald Trump decided to send his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, to Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of four American soldiers killed in a training exercise while he attends a golf tournament.

The president faced massive backlash over his decision, with several critics calling it "another Trump slight" against the U.S. military.

Donald Trump will attend the LIV gold tournament in Florida.

Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing the commander-in-chief chose the golf tournament over seeing to the dignified transfer.

"President Trump will remain in Florida and will not travel to Dover AFB for the dignified transfer of 4 American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania. The LIV Golf tournament begins today. Trump just arrived at his golf club," Griffin wrote. "Defense Secretary Hegseth will travel to Dover Air Force Base mid-morning to participate in the dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers who died last week in Lithuania."

Several critics flooded social media to call out Trump for prioritizing vacationing and playing golf over doing his duties as president and being there for the American military.

One user on X shared a clip of the president at the Florida golf tournament and said: "Can you imagine the uproar if President Biden skipped a dignified transfer of 4 dead U.S. soldiers to play golf instead, while at the same time, millions of 401Ks were being wiped out by his tariffs?"

Another X user commented: "Wasn't just Velveeta Voldemort who skipped the dignified transfer. His VP (J.D. Vance), who had no problem spending millions of taxpayer dollars on a stunt of flying to Greenland, couldn't make time to get to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware."

A third person claimed: "Trump has zero morality and will sink the entire U.S. economy before showing an ounce of empathy to any of the servicemen of our great country."

Donald Trump's trip to Florida is expected to cost $21 million.

The soldiers, identified as Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, and Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, were all based at Fort Stewart, Ga., but unfortunately lost their lives during the exercise.

Lithuania paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with a moving memorial.

"In this time of profound sorrow, we are reminded of the indomitable bond between our nations. The compassion, respect, and unwavering support demonstrated by Lithuania and all who stood with us will echo for years to come," the embassy shared on X. "To our Allies, fellow service members, and everyone who contributed to bringing them home — our deepest gratitude."

Donald Trump left to Florida soon after he gave his 'Liberation Day' speech.

According to reports, the president flew down to West Palm Beach after making his "Liberation Day" speech at the White House and plans to make an appearance at the Doral Golf Club, where the LIV tournament is set to be held this weekend.

Some insiders have also hinted that the New York businessman may even participate in the Pro-Am tournament.

