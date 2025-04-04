'Zero Morality': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Skipping Dignified Transfer of 4 Fallen Soldiers to Attend Golf Tournament

Several critics flooded social media to call out Trump for prioritizing vacationing and playing golf over doing his duties as president and being there for the American military.

One user on X shared a clip of the president at the Florida golf tournament and said: "Can you imagine the uproar if President Biden skipped a dignified transfer of 4 dead U.S. soldiers to play golf instead, while at the same time, millions of 401Ks were being wiped out by his tariffs?"

Another X user commented: "Wasn't just Velveeta Voldemort who skipped the dignified transfer. His VP (J.D. Vance), who had no problem spending millions of taxpayer dollars on a stunt of flying to Greenland, couldn't make time to get to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware."

A third person claimed: "Trump has zero morality and will sink the entire U.S. economy before showing an ounce of empathy to any of the servicemen of our great country."