Donald Trump Bizarrely Gushes Over Race Car Driver Danica Patrick's Hair at Turning Point USA Event: 'I Always Liked the Little Widow’s Peak'

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Donald Trump Shouted Out Danica Patrick in His Speech

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushes over Danica Patrick's hair during a recent Turning Point USA event in Phoenix.

“Where’s Danica? I love Danica,” Trump raved on stage. “I love her hair. I always liked her hair. I always liked the little widow’s peak.” Patrick — who is strong supporter of the POTUS — was the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race and retired from sports in 2018 to give commentary on Formula 1 races for Sky Sports.

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Fans Questioned Donald Trump's Comments

Source: MEGA 'When my grandpa was in the nursing home, he often commented on the nurses hair,' a fan said.

Viewers were dumbfounded over Trump's wild words and took to social media to share their thoughts. “When my grandpa was in the nursing home, he often commented on the nurses hair," one said. Another added: “OK, not pervy at all." Someone else chimed in: “Always about the hair. He has a hair fetish.” “Not her intelligence, not racing accomplishments, not her business acumen. No, he just likes her hair," they added.

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Danica Patrick Is a Fierce Supporter of Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Danica Patrick voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Patrick previously supported the businessman, saying last year he was “best president we’ve ever had,” and called him the “rational, reasonable choice" during the 2024 election. At the time of the polls, Patrick also was frequently seen with Trump on the campaign trail, and appeared at the White House and on Capitol Hill. The NASCAR icon attended his second inauguration in January 2025 and noted the 2024 election was the first ballot she ever cast.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is a fan of Danica Patrick's 'widow's peak'