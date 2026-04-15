Politics Candace Owens Slams Erika Kirk for Pulling Out of Event Amid Feud: 'This Is Exhausting' Source: mega Candace Owens escalated her feud with Erika Kirk, blasting her for lying about why she was a no-show at J.D. Vance's event. Lesley Abravanel April 15 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fueling their feud even further, right-wing influencer Candace Owens blasted Erika Kirk's reason for withdrawing from her Turning Point USA appearance with Vice President J.D. Vance in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 14. While Kirk and TPUSA officials cited "very serious threats" as the cause for her absence, Owens alleged that the cancelation was actually due to poor ticket sales. "I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance," Kirk wrote on X. "But after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!"

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Source: mega Erika Kirk canceled an event on April 14.

Owens clapped back on X, writing, "Stop. This is exhausting," she wrote in her reply. "You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason, TPFaith had to ‘reschedule’ the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly." Owens argued that if a "viable threat" truly existed, the Secret Service would not have allowed the vice president to continue with the event. "The Secret Service sits above your security team," she wrote. "Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event."

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Source: mega Candace Owens and Erika Kirk have been fighting.

She labeled the official explanation a "badly run PR campaign.” "Your closest threat is the s--- Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public," Owens added. "They aren’t." Owens also called Kirk out for her role in her late husband’s company. "Where is the video of Charlie [Kirk] appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?" Candace wrote, referencing the widow’s previous claims.

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Source: mega J.D. Vance defended Erika Kirk.

Despite the reported threats, the VP spoke at the Akins Ford Arena, which reportedly had less than 25 percent of its seats filled. J.D. defended Erika, stating he had spoken with the Secret Service and told her to "do what she needs to do for herself and her family.” This dispute is part of a long-standing conflict following Charlie's assassination in September 2025.

Source: mega Charlie Kirk died in 2025.