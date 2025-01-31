'Coward' Donald Trump Mocked for Blaming Air Traffic Control Workers and Pilots for the Deadly Washington, D.C., Plane Crash

Late Wednesday night, the president issued a statement on White House letterhead saying, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan International Airport. May God Bless their souls." He also went on to thank the first responders who were on the scene.

However, less than an hour after he issued his initial statement, the newly inaugurated commander-in-chief took to his personal social media platform and wrote: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time."

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane?" he continued. "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

Trump followed up his late-night rant with a more measured response, which read, "What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"