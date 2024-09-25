Donald Trump's Former Fixer Michael Cohen Says Ex-Prez Has Become the 'Absolute Worst Version of Himself'
Michael Cohen is making a major change if Donald Trump, who he previously worked for, wins the 2024 election.
While appearing on MSNBC's Deadline: White House on Tuesday, September 24, Cohen told Nicolle Wallace that he has no interest in sticking around the U.S. if Trump, 78, is in the White House, as he's become “the absolute worst version of himself imaginable.”
Cohen said Trump “has surrounded himself from the worst of the worst imaginable.”
“The whole group of them. They are a whole group of racist and sexist. We’re know their misogynistic and homophobic and islamophobia and transphobic and antisemitic. And one of them may not be all those, but each and every one of them has Donald’s ear and we used to say at the Trump org: ‘The last guy in the ear controls the brain.’ And that is why he acts out with ridiculous comments and making stupid, stupid remarks," he continued.
Cohen then declared he's "out of here" if Trump does end up in office for the second time.
“I’m working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go. But I don’t think… you saw the president of the MSNBC, General [Mark] Milley, Liz Cheney, how many people he has turned around and said that ‘these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to,'" he said.
He added: “And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now he thinks it is: ‘Not only can I do whatever I want. But I can’t even be prosecuted.’ It’s a get-out-of-jail-free card solely for the president.”
Wallace then asked, “So you’re out of here. Would you leave the country?”
“I have no choice,” Cohen said.
- Michael Cohen Reveals How to Spot When Donald Trump Lies Ahead of His Debate With Kamala Harris
- Michael Cohen Plots New Book Deal and Run for Congress After Trump Trial Testimony: Source
- 'Highly Inappropriate': Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Reprimands Attorney After He Asks Jury Not to Send Ex-Prez to Prison
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cohen is now a vocal critic of Trump. He formerly worked as his lawyer and testified as a witness against the ex-president in his May criminal hush money trial. He previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.
It was alleged that Cohen paid off Stormy Daniels to not talk about her alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, previously told CNN the threats against were getting worse.
“I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country,” he said in May before Trump was found guilty in the trial.