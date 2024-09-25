Donald Trump's Former Fixer Michael Cohen Says Ex-Prez Has Become the 'Absolute Worst Version of Himself'

Cohen then declared he's "out of here" if Trump does end up in office for the second time.

“I’m working on a foreign passport with a completely different name. I don’t know how it is going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my children. I certainly don’t want them moving to where I’m looking to go. But I don’t think… you saw the president of the MSNBC, General [Mark] Milley, Liz Cheney, how many people he has turned around and said that ‘these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to,'" he said.

He added: “And the worst is the Supreme Court’s recent decision that gave him immunity, presidential immunity. Now he thinks it is: ‘Not only can I do whatever I want. But I can’t even be prosecuted.’ It’s a get-out-of-jail-free card solely for the president.”