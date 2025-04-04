Donald Trump Ridiculed for Wearing Too Much Makeup During 'Liberation Day' Speech: 'Countries Should Retaliate With Tariffs on Bronzer'
Donald Trump was mocked for his botched bronzer job on his face during a White House press event on "Liberation Day."
When the president announced a slate of new tariffs imposed on over two dozen nations around the world, several critics were quick to point out how dark the commander-in-chief's face was compared to his hands.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of the president and his botched make-up job at the White House event and wrote: "Trump really needs to fire whoever is slapping on that bronzer 🍊🤡."
Another X user commented: "Trump sits at his little desk, bronzer than ever, thrusting his chin out like Mussolini, showing off the tariffs he has just signed. Wrecking the world economy is all a matter of staging for him, but it shouldn't be for the Washington Post. "
A third person shared: "Trump using Bronzer plus 10 today."
Some people were able to poke fun at the New York billionaire's face and his controversial tariff plan.
One critic joked: "Affected countries should retaliate with #tariffs on bronzer products."
On Wednesday, April 2, Trump revealed that all foreign goods imported into the U.S. would have baseline tariffs of 10 percent. He targeted specific countries, including China, the European Union and Taiwan by raising their tariffs amid an ongoing trade war.
"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us... because we are being very kind," he claimed regarding the targeted nations.
As OK! previously reported, since sharing his plan, numerous expert sources have accused Trump of citing fake numbers and using "utterly fraudulent data" to justify his Trade War plans.
The administration's calculations regarding tariffs levied by other countries on U.S. goods have been called into question by various media and financial outlets. For instance, the claim of a 67 percent tariff by China or a 90 percent tariff by Vietnam was found to lack credibility.
Even countries like the U.K., which had a trade surplus with the U.S., were accused of imposing tariffs on American goods.
Trump's plan also implements a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are known for having zero human residence and being home to various wildlife such as penguins, seals and seabirds.
Since Trump's announcement, the stock market has crashed, with the Dow Jones dropping 2,275 points (-5.53 percent) in just two days.
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), along with several other Republicans such as Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Rand Paul (R-KY), are expected to vote with Democrats for a measure which would end the national emergency Trump declared earlier this year to justify his new tariff plan.