Donald Trump Has 'Absolute Immunity' for 'Official Acts' Committed as POTUS, Supreme Court Rules

"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He was indicted four times in 2023 for falsifying business documents, allegedly mishandling a number of classified files discovered at Mar-a-Lago and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

It is presently unclear exactly how this ruling will affect his ongoing court cases.