Donald Trump Has 'Absolute Immunity' for 'Official Acts' Committed as POTUS, Supreme Court Rules
The Supreme Court came to a "split decision" after deliberating on whether former POTUS Donald Trump should be granted full immunity from alleged criminal acts committed during his presidency.
They ruled the 78-year-old had "absolute immunity" for "official acts" only — not for unofficial acts.
"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He was indicted four times in 2023 for falsifying business documents, allegedly mishandling a number of classified files discovered at Mar-a-Lago and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and Washington, D.C.
It is presently unclear exactly how this ruling will affect his ongoing court cases.
"Former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump faces four federal felony counts in D.C. for allegedly trying to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The high court’s 6-3 ruling sends the case back to the lower court to determine when and whether Trump will go to trial," the court decided.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying documents connected to a $130,000 hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. This made him the first former president to be convicted of a felony.
Prior to the New York jury's ruling, Trump had been lobbying for presidents to be granted full immunity from any potentially criminal acts committed while in office for several months.
"You have to have guaranteed immunity for a president. Otherwise the president’s not going to be able to function. They’re not going to move," he wrote via Truth Social in January.
"You have to allow a president to do his job. They’ll make decisions. And, you know, it’s like the police," he continued. "So you have a rogue cop. You know what a rogue cop is? Very seldom. But you have bad people. You have people no matter where, no matter what. In the church, you have some people that aren’t so good, right? But you have peop— a rogue cop or a bad apple or whatever."
This past June, he repeated his claims in a separate post: "IF A PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE IMMUNITY, THE COURT WILL BE 'OPENING THE FLOODGATES' TO PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENTS. AN OPPOSING HOSTILE PARTY WILL BE DOING IT FOR ANY REASON, ALL OF THE TIME."
The Washington Post reported the ruling.