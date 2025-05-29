'What a Child': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blowing Up at Reporter Who Asked 'Nasty Question' About His Unhinged Tariff Plan
In a heated exchange at a recent swearing-in ceremony, Donald Trump was infuriated by a CNBC reporter's inquiry about accusations he avoids following through on threats regarding tariffs.
The president was addressing questions in the context of Jeanine Pirro's appointment as Washington, D.C.'s top prosecutor when the controversial dialogue unfolded.
What Caused Trump to Blow Up?
During the event, White House correspondent Megan Casella posed a pointed question regarding a term that has allegedly gained traction among Wall Street analysts: "TACO," an acronym for "Trump Always Chickens Out."
The phrase has reportedly been circulating within financial circles as a critique of Trump's tariff negotiations that many believe lead to market instability and unpredictability.
The president appeared to reject the notion outright, claiming he was unfamiliar with the term and was indignant at the suggestion he had backed away from his positions.
Instead, he took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of his trade strategies against China, arguing that tariffs had become a fundamental part of his administration's economic revival.
“Six months ago, this county was stone-cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country... people didn’t think it was going to survive, and you ask a nasty question like that. It’s called negotiation,” he said.
The Internet Reacts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several critics took to social media to share Trump's blowup at the White House, referring to him as a "petulant child" with the "most fragile ego in history."
One user on X, formerly known as X, posted a Fox News clip of the president's comments and wrote: "Trump not only chickened out; he’s a chicken s--- — especially when it comes to Putin and Russia. That’s a statement of fact, not a derisive or derogatory comment. I wish it were otherwise and that Trump stood up for America and the American national interest against Putin. But alas, the hard and difficult truth is that Trump has rolled over for Putin like a scared and beaten dog."
Another X user shared: "What a child... Trump is a pathological liar who just can’t help himself. He lies when there’s no need to lie."
A third person pointed out: "Trump hates being seen as a coward. It doesn’t make him less of a coward."
Trump's Tariff Gambit
As OK! previously reported, back on April 2, which he dubbed “Liberation Day,” Trump had fired off a 10 percent baseline tariff rate, then a blitz of customized rates against virtually every country on the planet. The move sent markets into a nosedive.
But just before the customized rates were poised to take effect, Trump announced that he would pause all of them, except the one on China, until July 8 to give his trade team time to negotiate lightning deals with countries. As a result, markets quickly began rebounding.
The Trump administration has since cut a deal with China, subject to his highest tariff rates, to reduce them to about 30 percent temporarily while negotiations play out.