'What a Child': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blowing Up at Reporter Who Asked 'Nasty Question' About His Unhinged Tariff Plan

During the event, White House correspondent Megan Casella posed a pointed question regarding a term that has allegedly gained traction among Wall Street analysts: "TACO," an acronym for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

The phrase has reportedly been circulating within financial circles as a critique of Trump's tariff negotiations that many believe lead to market instability and unpredictability.

The president appeared to reject the notion outright, claiming he was unfamiliar with the term and was indignant at the suggestion he had backed away from his positions.

Instead, he took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of his trade strategies against China, arguing that tariffs had become a fundamental part of his administration's economic revival.

“Six months ago, this county was stone-cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country... people didn’t think it was going to survive, and you ask a nasty question like that. It’s called negotiation,” he said.