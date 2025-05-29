or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics
OK LogoPolitics

'What a Child': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blowing Up at Reporter Who Asked 'Nasty Question' About His Unhinged Tariff Plan

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was furious at White House reporters.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 8:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a heated exchange at a recent swearing-in ceremony, Donald Trump was infuriated by a CNBC reporter's inquiry about accusations he avoids following through on threats regarding tariffs.

The president was addressing questions in the context of Jeanine Pirro's appointment as Washington, D.C.'s top prosecutor when the controversial dialogue unfolded.

Article continues below advertisement

What Caused Trump to Blow Up?

donald trump blowing up reporter asking nasty question tariff plan
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump was asked about 'chickening out' of his tariff plan.

During the event, White House correspondent Megan Casella posed a pointed question regarding a term that has allegedly gained traction among Wall Street analysts: "TACO," an acronym for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

The phrase has reportedly been circulating within financial circles as a critique of Trump's tariff negotiations that many believe lead to market instability and unpredictability.

The president appeared to reject the notion outright, claiming he was unfamiliar with the term and was indignant at the suggestion he had backed away from his positions.

Instead, he took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of his trade strategies against China, arguing that tariffs had become a fundamental part of his administration's economic revival.

“Six months ago, this county was stone-cold dead. We had a dead country. We had a country... people didn’t think it was going to survive, and you ask a nasty question like that. It’s called negotiation,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

The Internet Reacts

MORE ON:
Politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @Acyn/X

Several critics took to social media to share Trump's blowup at the White House, referring to him as a "petulant child" with the "most fragile ego in history."

One user on X, formerly known as X, posted a Fox News clip of the president's comments and wrote: "Trump not only chickened out; he’s a chicken s--- — especially when it comes to Putin and Russia. That’s a statement of fact, not a derisive or derogatory comment. I wish it were otherwise and that Trump stood up for America and the American national interest against Putin. But alas, the hard and difficult truth is that Trump has rolled over for Putin like a scared and beaten dog."

Another X user shared: "What a child... Trump is a pathological liar who just can’t help himself. He lies when there’s no need to lie."

A third person pointed out: "Trump hates being seen as a coward. It doesn’t make him less of a coward."

Trump's Tariff Gambit

donald trump blowing up reporter asking nasty question tariff plan
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced his tariff plan on 'Liberation Day.'

As OK! previously reported, back on April 2, which he dubbed “Liberation Day,” Trump had fired off a 10 percent baseline tariff rate, then a blitz of customized rates against virtually every country on the planet. The move sent markets into a nosedive.

But just before the customized rates were poised to take effect, Trump announced that he would pause all of them, except the one on China, until July 8 to give his trade team time to negotiate lightning deals with countries. As a result, markets quickly began rebounding.

The Trump administration has since cut a deal with China, subject to his highest tariff rates, to reduce them to about 30 percent temporarily while negotiations play out.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.