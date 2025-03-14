On the Thursday, March 13, edition of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the White House correspondent opened her show by saying the Trump administration is in denial about the warning signs that many see in the economy.

The CNN host told her viewers, "Inside the White House tonight, President Trump is shrugging off the growing pessimism over his expanding trade war, only digging in and becoming more defiant, as he’s now threatening some of his biggest tariffs yet."

She then played a clip of J.D. Vance telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham how the "fundamentals" of the economy are "actually quite strong right now."