Donald Trump Accused of 'Destroying the Country' and 'Ruining Lives' for 'His Own Ego' as He Boasts About 'Liberation Day' in America
Donald Trump disappointed many after announcing his global tariff plans and boasting about what he declared "Liberation Day" in America amid a plunging stock market.
Criticism was heavy in the comments section of a post shared to the White House's official Instagram account on Thursday, April 3.
The caption of the upload — which featured a video of the Republican leader delivering a speech in the White House Rose Garden about his tariff proposal — included a quote from Trump.
"'My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day. April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to Make America Wealthy Again,' – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🦅," the message read.
Beneath the post, social media users didn't hesitate to share their angry reactions to Trump's decisions after stocks plummeted on Thursday morning.
"That’s the dumbest f------ thing I’ve ever heard," a top comment declared, as another skeptic admitted, "no economist in the world believes you."
"This is the most doomsday cinema I ever saw in my life," a third person claimed of the video, while a fourth critic complained, "I’ve been liberated from the value of my 401k!"
As Trump was called the "laughing stock of the world," a fifth individual accused the president of "destroying the country for your own ego," while another alleged he was "ruining so many lives."
Trump revealed on Wednesday that all foreign goods imported into the U.S. would have baseline tariffs of 10 percent. He targeted specific countries like China, the European Union and Taiwan by raising their tariffs amid an ongoing trade war.
"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us... because we are being very kind," he claimed regarding the targeted nations.
Since sharing his plan, numerous expert sources have accused Trump of citing fake numbers and using "utterly fraudulent data" to justify his plans, as OK! previously reported.
While Trump faced backlash, he also received praise from fellow Republican government officials.
"These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) praised after being in attendance at the White House briefing. "The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!"
Meanwhile Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said via X (formerly named Twitter): "46 [percent] tariffs on Vietnam and 26 [percent] tariffs on India are BIG WINS for Alabama’s producers."