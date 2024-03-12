'That Was Cold!': Donald Trump Blows Off Grandson as He Mingles With Others at UFC Match — Watch

Now that's not a very good grandfather!

Donald Trump was seen blowing off his grandson TK while attending a UFC match on Saturday, March 9.

In the clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 77-year-old was seen alongside UFC president Dana White as he walked into the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. He greeted fans and daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as Kid Rock's "American Bada--" played in the background. But when he got close to his grandson, he pulled away, making the kid upset.