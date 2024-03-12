OK Magazine
'That Was Cold!': Donald Trump Blows Off Grandson as He Mingles With Others at UFC Match — Watch

By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Now that's not a very good grandfather!

Donald Trump was seen blowing off his grandson TK while attending a UFC match on Saturday, March 9.

In the clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 77-year-old was seen alongside UFC president Dana White as he walked into the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. He greeted fans and daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as Kid Rock's "American Bada--" played in the background. But when he got close to his grandson, he pulled away, making the kid upset.

donald trump blows off grandson mingles others ufc match
Donald Trump appeared to pull away from his grandson.

"Now I see what Ivanka was so pissed. Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out. This is who he really is behind the fake show," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X on Tuesday, March 12.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner share three kids.

Of course, people were sad to see the moment play out.

One person wrote, "The unfortunate part is that he could have taken a moment to embrace him and pose for the camera, which would have been a significant PR move. Instead, his actions reflect those of a self-centered individual, solely focused on his own interests," while another said, "Trump probably doesn’t even know his own grandson’s name. Probably thinks it’s Barron."

A third person added, "D--- Donald, that was pretty cold."

People were upset Donald ignored his own grandson.

According to Lara Trump, who shares Luke and Carolina with Eric Trump — the former president loves being around the little ones.

“Well, I think he wishes he got a little more time to be around them. But he’s amazing. He’s like any grandparent. He loves to be around them. Loves to spoil them with lots of candy..." Lara said in an interview about her father-in-law.

Upon hearing that, some were unsure if that was really true.

One person wrote, "That would mean he is actually able to behave like a human. Seems unlikely to me," while another said, "Willing to bet he doesn’t know the names of any of them."

Meanwhile, some thought the businessman is a good leader.

“Trump showing up for the people who matter the most, no matter how small. Class act. 👏🏻," one person said while another added, “This is just an amazing and touching moment. I bet she felt like the biggest person in the world to have Grandpa there.”

Donald Trump has 10 grandkids.

