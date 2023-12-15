Donald Trump 'Loves to Spoil' His Grandkids With 'Lots of Candy,' Lara Trump Reveals: 'Wishes He Had More Time Around Them'
Lara Trump gave some insight into what Donald Trump is like around his 10 grandkids — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, whose parents are Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Donald III, Tristan and Spencer and daughter Chloe are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's children and Eric Trump and Lara share Luke and Carolina.
“Well, I think he wishes he got a little more time to be around them. But he’s amazing. He’s like any grandparent. He loves to be around them. Loves to spoil them with lots of candy..." Lara said in an interview about her father-in-law.
But some people were perplexed by the nice things Lara had to say about Donald, who is running for president again.
One person wrote, "That would mean he is actually able to behave like a human. Seems unlikely to me," while another said, "Willing to bet he doesn’t know the names of any of them."
A third person added, "Narrator: he doesn’t know her name let alone theirs," while a fourth quipped: "Lots of candy. Most parents would object to an old creepy man offering candy to a young child."
Back in March, when Donald was indicted for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels to not say anything about their alleged affair, The View co-hosts spoke about the toll it might take on his grandkids.
“I called it,” Sunny Hostin declared. “No one is above the law… You can’t commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president.”
“It really is a celebration of the law,” Joy Behar added.
Co-host Ana Navarro then brought up how Ivanka and Jared's children could pick between which grandfather has the better mugshot, as Jared's father, Charlie Kushner, was sent to prison for tax evasion and witness tampering in 2005.
“I was reading this article where Ivanka and Jared apparently want to start their new life in Miami, and I was thinking, ‘You know, they now can give their children the distinction of having matching mugshots for both of their grandfathers,” Navarro said. “You can pick whether you want Charlie Kushner or Donald Trump mugshot if you are Jared and Ivanka’s child.”