Donald Trump 'Loves to Spoil' His Grandkids With 'Lots of Candy,' Lara Trump Reveals: 'Wishes He Had More Time Around Them'

Lara Trump gave some insight into what Donald Trump is like around his 10 grandkids — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, whose parents are Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Donald III, Tristan and Spencer and daughter Chloe are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's children and Eric Trump and Lara share Luke and Carolina.

“Well, I think he wishes he got a little more time to be around them. But he’s amazing. He’s like any grandparent. He loves to be around them. Loves to spoil them with lots of candy..." Lara said in an interview about her father-in-law.