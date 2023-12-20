Eric Trump Mocked for Thinking Younger Brother Barron Is 15 Years Old: 'They Barely Know Each Other!'
Eric Trump was mocked for not knowing his brother Barron Trump's age during a recent speech.
"Can you imagine if I was doing shady deals and I was sending money to Barron's bank account? Barron would be in jail at 15 years old, my father would be in jail. Frankly, we wouldn't even have a trial. The trial would be over before it started," Eric, 39, stated in the video clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 20.
Of course, people were appalled that Eric didn't know his little brother is actually 17 years old — not 15.
One person said, "They are such a close knit family… The poor kid hardly knows his family other than his mom," while another added, "Omg, this is the most anti-American-family-values family EVER. They barely know each other."
"Early onset dementia tends to run in families," a third person joked, referring to how Donald Trump seems to be off lately.
Elsewhere in the speech, Eric bragged about his father's leadership skills.
“My father’s personality kept us out of wars. All these world leaders — what’s amazing is all the tough guys were the guys who respected him. Kim Jong-un, he respected my father. Putin respected my father. The tough guys respected my father," he declared.
Donald, 77, has been in hot water lately — especially after he made some scathing remarks about immigrants in New Hampshire on December 16.
“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world," he said.
The former president then doubled down on his claims once again when speaking to a crowd in Iowa on December 19.
"It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country," Trump claimed, adding that he never read Hitler's manifesto Mein Kampf.
"They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that' – in a much different way. Now they’re coming from all over the world. People all over the world. We have no idea. They could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s gonna catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime. But they have them coming from all over the world," he added.