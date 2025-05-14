'They Don't Spend Any Time Together': President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Are 'Separated,' Source Claims

“I think the message was about how many times she’d been to the White House or how many days she’d been there in the first 100 days, right?” Coles recalled. “And it turned out to be 14.”

Despite their claims, White House officials revealed to a recent publication that Melania is more present than it appears to the public, which Wolff quite simply didn't believe.

“The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife, that runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don’t spend any time together,” the author said.