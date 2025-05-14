'They Don't Spend Any Time Together': President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Are 'Separated,' Source Claims
Best-selling author Michael Wolff, who has published several works about President Donald Trump, declared on the “Daily Beast Podcast” that the political leader and First Lady Melania Trump aren’t in a committed relationship with each other.
On the Tuesday, May 13, episode, Wolff discussed the president’s marriage with podcast host Joanna Coles, who tore into Melania’s lack of support during her husband’s first 100 days in office.
Donald and Melania Trump 'Live Separate Lives'
“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” Wolff suggested. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The president of the United States and the first lady are separated.”
The author and Coles spoke about Melania’s rare public appearances since Donald’s January inauguration, suggesting it was speculative of a future divorce.
Melania Trump Visited the White House '14 Times' During Donald Trump's First 100 Days
“I think the message was about how many times she’d been to the White House or how many days she’d been there in the first 100 days, right?” Coles recalled. “And it turned out to be 14.”
Despite their claims, White House officials revealed to a recent publication that Melania is more present than it appears to the public, which Wolff quite simply didn't believe.
“The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife, that runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don’t spend any time together,” the author said.
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Live Separate Lives': 'They Have a Unique Arrangement'
- Melania Trump Allegedly 'F------ Hates' Husband Donald Trump, According to New Bombshell Book
- Melania Trump 'Knew Exactly What She Was Getting Into' When She Entered 'Completely Transactional' Marriage to Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Affair With Stormy Daniels Sparked Marriage Troubles
Concern for the president’s marriage with his third wife heightened when Melania was absent from Donald’s 2024 trial for giving adult film actress Stormy Daniels money to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
Stormy testified that she and the president first met in 2006 at a golf tournament — the same time Melania gave birth to their only son, Barron Trump.
Donald was ultimately found guilty of falsifying records after the adult film star recounted details of the businessman asking her to spank him with a magazine.
Melania Trump Gives Husband Rare 'Cute' Compliment
Though the president’s relationship with his wife has been described as strained, he recently revealed that Melania gave him a compliment.
After Donald shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope, which he has since denied being a part of, he told reporters, “Actually, my wife thought it was cute. Ha ha. She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?’”