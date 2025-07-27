Melania Trump Skips Husband Donald's Scotland Tour as Split Rumors Swirl

President Donald Trump landed in Scotland on Friday, July 25, for a “working trip,” where he plans to play a few rounds of golf at his Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire.

However, when he landed at the Prestwick Airport to greet reporters, Trump was missing his counterpart, Melania Trump, who stayed back in the States while he gears up to work his political magic with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, July 28.