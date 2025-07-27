Melania Trump Skips Husband Donald's Scotland Tour as Split Rumors Swirl
President Donald Trump landed in Scotland on Friday, July 25, for a “working trip,” where he plans to play a few rounds of golf at his Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire.
However, when he landed at the Prestwick Airport to greet reporters, Trump was missing his counterpart, Melania Trump, who stayed back in the States while he gears up to work his political magic with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, July 28.
Melania Trump's Absence
Melania’s absence comes at a controversial time, as she and the president are presumed to be on the brink of a divorce.
Not only has the first lady become a ghostly figure in the White House since Donald’s inauguration in January, but she has also skipped out on most of the president’s appearances since he took office for his second term.
'They Are Separated'
Michael Wolff, longtime biographer of the president and his rise to political power after running a real estate empire in his early career, suggested in May on “The Daily Beast Podcast” that the First Couple of the United States is headed toward a split.
“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” the author claimed. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives. They are separated. The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated.”
'Trump Has Certain Marital Problems'
Political scientist Malek Dudakov made a bold statement about Donald and Melania’s marriage, saying, “In my opinion, Trump has certain marital problems.”
“Melania spends most of her time not at the White House but in New York, along with her son, who recently enrolled in a university. She doesn’t even live with Trump,” Dudakov added.
Melania Trump Expresses Her Priorites
In January, Melania told Fox & Friends what her time as a first lady is expected to look like, according to her terms. “I will be in the White House, and when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach,” she said.
Although she has reportedly spent a matter of two weeks in total at the White House since Donald became the 47th president, Melania did enjoy the annual Easter Egg Roll at the presidential estate in April.