'I Didn't Rape Her': Donald Trump Insists E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Case Is a 'Total Scam'
Donald Trump shared a frustrated rant yet again!
On Wednesday, July 12, the former president took to Truth Social to discuss the "injustice" he's experienced in the civil case involving E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault and rape.
"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and 'judged' by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP.' The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn't Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER…." he began his lengthy explanation.
"The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….." he continued.
In early May, a jury found the 2024 presidential candidate liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll.
The following month, Trump posted the security deposit for the $5.6 million he was ordered to pay the former writer, however, the father-of-five is in the process of appealing the verdict.
"The net result of this horrible INJUSTICE, where a completely unknown to me woman made up a ridiculous story, wrote it in a book to increase publicity and sales, I correctly disputed the story and got sued for Defamation, whereupon a hostile Judge and Jury shockingly awarded a woman who I don't know, have never known, and don't want to know, $5,000,000, while at the same time throwing out the Fake Rape claim. WE ARE STRONGLY APPEALING THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!!" the former reality TV star concluded.
The multi-million-dollar deposit will not be awarded to either party until the decision in the case is "final and un-appealable."