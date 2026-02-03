Donald Trump Blasted for Calling Jeffrey Epstein by His First Name After Denying They Were Friends

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was caught in some hot water after calling dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein by his first name in a move that suggested they were friends. The president, 79, has denied in the past that he was besties with Epstein, who committed suicide in jail back in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Spoke to the Press About Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey https://t.co/dGdCnUBgOZ — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) February 2, 2026 Source: @meiselasb/X A video of Donald Trump talking to reporters about Jeffrey Epstein has gone viral.

During the 2026 Grammys on February 1, host Trevor Noah made a joke about Trump allegedly visiting Epstein's infamous pedo island. When the politician spoke with reporters from the Oval Office on Tuesday, they asked him about the comedian's quip. "[Trevor Noah] said I spent time on Jeffrey’s— Jeffrey Epstein's island. I didn't. He's a lightweight, this guy, I think he's terrible," Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans slammed Donald Trump for his slip of the tongue.

The businessman's slip of the tongue by calling Epstein by merely his first name caused flack among X users. "I barely knew J-Dog," someone joked. "It is interesting since most people who don't know Epstein would just call him... Epstein. Who just goes straight for Jeffrey?" Another person chimed in: "Slip of familiarity, there. Old buddy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Noah Joked About Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship at the 2026 Grammys

Source: MEGA Trevor Noah made a joke about Donald Trump during the 2026 Grammys.

One user rolled their eyes and wrote: "The more he talks, the worse it gets." Others quipped that Trump and Epstein were 'best buddies," with one adding: "I noticed the 'familiarity' of using his first name also flowed." During the music industry's biggest night, Noah, 41, said during one of his stand-ups: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton." The joke caused ire from Trump, who threatened to sue the South African-born funnyman for his remarks.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump denied he ever went to Jeffrey Epstein's island.