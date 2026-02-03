Donald Trump Blasted for Calling Jeffrey Epstein by His First Name After Denying They Were Friends
Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was caught in some hot water after calling dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein by his first name in a move that suggested they were friends.
The president, 79, has denied in the past that he was besties with Epstein, who committed suicide in jail back in 2019.
Donald Trump Spoke to the Press About Jeffrey Epstein
During the 2026 Grammys on February 1, host Trevor Noah made a joke about Trump allegedly visiting Epstein's infamous pedo island.
When the politician spoke with reporters from the Oval Office on Tuesday, they asked him about the comedian's quip.
"[Trevor Noah] said I spent time on Jeffrey’s— Jeffrey Epstein's island. I didn't. He's a lightweight, this guy, I think he's terrible," Trump said.
The businessman's slip of the tongue by calling Epstein by merely his first name caused flack among X users.
"I barely knew J-Dog," someone joked. "It is interesting since most people who don't know Epstein would just call him... Epstein. Who just goes straight for Jeffrey?"
Another person chimed in: "Slip of familiarity, there. Old buddy."
Trevor Noah Joked About Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship at the 2026 Grammys
One user rolled their eyes and wrote: "The more he talks, the worse it gets." Others quipped that Trump and Epstein were 'best buddies," with one adding: "I noticed the 'familiarity' of using his first name also flowed."
During the music industry's biggest night, Noah, 41, said during one of his stand-ups: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."
The joke caused ire from Trump, who threatened to sue the South African-born funnyman for his remarks.
“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” Trump posted on his social media account shortly after. “I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”
Trump and the financier's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Fla., and partying together.
The s-- offender Epstein even attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. By the 2000s, their relationship had deteriorated, and they had a falling out due to a real estate dispute in Florida.