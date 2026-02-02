Trevor Noah Shades Donald Trump and Bill Clinton During 2026 Grammys Over Epstein Ties: The President 'Needs a New Island'

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Noah couldn't help but make a dig at the expense of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein during the 2026 Grammy Awards. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah, 41, said after Billie Eilish's win for Song of the Year during the Sunday, February 1, awards ceremony.

Trevor Noah Joked About Epstein Island

Source: MEGA Trevor Noah threw shade toward Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

"Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein Island is gone, he needs a new one to hand out to Bill Clinton," the late-night host joked. "I told you it's my last year [hosting the Grammys]." Earlier in the show, Noah took shots at Nicki Minaj's absence from ceremony, joking that she was with Trump at the White House "discussing very important issues."

Trevor Noah Blasted Nicki Minaj's Connection to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Trevor Noah took shots at Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj.

Mimicking Trump, 79, he joked, "‘Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--! Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.'” The jab-filled monologue quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions on social media. "Nicki Minaj turned into a f------ joke bro!!!!" one user wrote. Meanwhile, another wrote, "The moment the whole room booed Nicki Minaj during the joke about her 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she’s really the industry biggest clown now !! #GRAMMYS." "The audience laughing and mocking Nicki Minaj, she really died and became a joke huh guys KKKK #GRAMMY," a third added.

Nicki Minaj Declared Herself Donald Trump's No. 1 Fan

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump's no. 1 fan earlier this week.

Noah's comments came days after the "Moment 4 Life" singer, 43, declared herself Trump's no. 1 fan. "That's not going to change ... The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she addressed the audience. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Nicki Minaj Flaunted Trump Gold Card

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minaj showed off a Trump Gold Card after her appearance with Donald Trump earlier this week.