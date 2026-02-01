Donald Trump Slams Being Named in Newest Jeffrey Epstein File Drop as He Threatens to Sue Dead Pedophile's Estate

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is not too happy with the latest Jeffrey Epstein file drop the Department of Justice released recently. The president, 79, responded to his name being mentioned about 1,000 times in the plethora of documents the government published.

Almost 3 Million New Epstein Files Were Released on January 30

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mentioned over 1,000 times in the latest file drop.

“I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left,” Trump said on January 31 in a statement, according to CNN. About 3 million files were shared in the latest release, featuring damning evidence about many prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Sarah Ferguson, Bill Clinton and more.

Donald Trump Wants to Sue Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein's Estate

Source: DOJ Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Trump is also adamant on possibly suing author Michael Wolff and Epstein's estate. The dead pedophile committed suicide in prison back in 2019, and often corresponded with Wolff throughout the years. “So we’ll probably sue Wolff on it. And maybe the Epstein estate I guess, I don’t know, but we’re certainly gonna sue him… because he [Epstein] was conspiring with Wolff to do harm to me politically. That’s not a friend,” Trump noted. The politician has consistently denied any wrongdoing on his part as his friendship with Epstein ended in the mid 2000s.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship goes back to 1987.

"Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the Justice Department reiterated. "To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," they said. Trump and the financier's association goes back to at least 1987, with the two being neighbors in Palm Beach, Fla., and partying frequently together at many events in New York and at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship Began in the Late 1980s

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy' in 2002.