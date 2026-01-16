or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Brands Ozempic the 'Fat Drug' During Story About Friend Who It Didn't Work On: 'He's Fatter Than Ever'

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The president spoke at a roundtable discussion about rural healthcare at the White House on Friday, January 16.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump revealed his nickname for Ozempic during a roundtable discussion about rural healthcare.

Recounting a story about an overweight associate of his, the president told attendees gathered in the East Room of the White House, "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat...I call it the 'fat drug.'"

The 79-year-old POTUS then explained how his buddy was lamenting the cost of weight-loss medications in the U.S. compared to the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Told His Friend Ozempic Isn't Working For Him

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'I saw him recently an he's actually fatter than ever,' the POTUS revealed.
Source: mega

'I saw him recently an he's actually fatter than ever,' the POTUS revealed.

In response to the wealthy friend's complaint, Trump informed him that the drug wasn't working for him anyway.

"I saw him recently and he's actually fatter than ever," he divulged. "I said, 'The drug is not working on you. You're gonna have to go to something else. But it does work on a lot of people.'"

Trump announced a $50 billion investment in rural health care funding during the roundtable.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/x

Donald Trump revealed Ozempic didn't work for his friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Deal to Drop Weight-Loss Drug Prices

image of Donald Trump made an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss drugs in November 2025.
Source: mega

Donald Trump made an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss drugs in November 2025.

Trump's remarks come after his administration announced plans in November 2025 to reduce the cost of weight-loss drugs for Americans after reaching a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

"For years, politicians have talked about making healthcare affordable but my administration is actually doing it,” the president said during a press conference on November 6, 2025. "It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans. Did I do a good job?"

Instead of costing $1,300, the price of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy will only be $350 when purchased through TrumpRx, per the White House's report.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Isn't Opposed to Trying Ozempic

image of Donald Trump said he 'probably should' try a weight-loss drug.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he 'probably should' try a weight-loss drug.

The commander-in-chief also stated he would be open to using medication to help him shed some pounds during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 7.

"I probably should," he admitted, despite repeatedly insisting he's in "perfect" health.

Donald Trump Name a Road After Himself

image of Donald Trump attended a street-naming ceremony in Florida after his healthcare discussion on Friday, January 16.
Source: mega

Donald Trump attended a street-naming ceremony in Florida after his healthcare discussion on Friday, January 16.

Following his healthcare meeting in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Trump flew to Palm Beach, Fla., to name a road after himself.

Palm Beach city commissioners voted to rename a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" in December 2025.

Ceremonial markers will be placed along the South Florida highway that leads to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.