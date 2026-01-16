Donald Trump Brands Ozempic the 'Fat Drug' During Story About Friend Who It Didn't Work On: 'He's Fatter Than Ever'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Donald Trump revealed his nickname for Ozempic during a roundtable discussion about rural healthcare.
Recounting a story about an overweight associate of his, the president told attendees gathered in the East Room of the White House, "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat...I call it the 'fat drug.'"
The 79-year-old POTUS then explained how his buddy was lamenting the cost of weight-loss medications in the U.S. compared to the U.K.
Donald Trump Told His Friend Ozempic Isn't Working For Him
In response to the wealthy friend's complaint, Trump informed him that the drug wasn't working for him anyway.
"I saw him recently and he's actually fatter than ever," he divulged. "I said, 'The drug is not working on you. You're gonna have to go to something else. But it does work on a lot of people.'"
Trump announced a $50 billion investment in rural health care funding during the roundtable.
Donald Trump's Deal to Drop Weight-Loss Drug Prices
Trump's remarks come after his administration announced plans in November 2025 to reduce the cost of weight-loss drugs for Americans after reaching a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
"For years, politicians have talked about making healthcare affordable but my administration is actually doing it,” the president said during a press conference on November 6, 2025. "It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans. Did I do a good job?"
Instead of costing $1,300, the price of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy will only be $350 when purchased through TrumpRx, per the White House's report.
- Donald Trump Rants About His 'Seriously Overweight' Friend Who Takes the 'Fat Shot Drug' in Latest White House Word Salad: Watch
- Is Tucker Carlson on Ozempic? Controversial Podcaster's Gaunt Appearance Sparks Rumors He's Using Weight-Loss Drug
- The View's Joy Behar Tells Donald Trump to 'Look in the Mirror' After He Called His Friend 'Neurotic' and 'Seriously Overweight'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Isn't Opposed to Trying Ozempic
The commander-in-chief also stated he would be open to using medication to help him shed some pounds during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 7.
"I probably should," he admitted, despite repeatedly insisting he's in "perfect" health.
Donald Trump Name a Road After Himself
Following his healthcare meeting in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Trump flew to Palm Beach, Fla., to name a road after himself.
Palm Beach city commissioners voted to rename a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" in December 2025.
Ceremonial markers will be placed along the South Florida highway that leads to his Mar-a-Lago estate.