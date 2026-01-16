Politics Donald Trump Brands Ozempic the 'Fat Drug' During Story About Friend Who It Didn't Work On: 'He's Fatter Than Ever' Source: mega The president spoke at a roundtable discussion about rural healthcare at the White House on Friday, January 16. Allie Fasanella Jan. 16 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump revealed his nickname for Ozempic during a roundtable discussion about rural healthcare. Recounting a story about an overweight associate of his, the president told attendees gathered in the East Room of the White House, "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat...I call it the 'fat drug.'" The 79-year-old POTUS then explained how his buddy was lamenting the cost of weight-loss medications in the U.S. compared to the U.K.

Donald Trump Told His Friend Ozempic Isn't Working For Him

Source: mega 'I saw him recently an he's actually fatter than ever,' the POTUS revealed.

In response to the wealthy friend's complaint, Trump informed him that the drug wasn't working for him anyway. "I saw him recently and he's actually fatter than ever," he divulged. "I said, 'The drug is not working on you. You're gonna have to go to something else. But it does work on a lot of people.'" Trump announced a $50 billion investment in rural health care funding during the roundtable.

Trump: "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat drug. I won't give you which one. It was Ozempic ... the drug doesn't work on him. I saw him recently. He's actually fatter than ever." pic.twitter.com/hhMjfP9dj8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump revealed Ozempic didn't work for his friend.

Donald Trump's Deal to Drop Weight-Loss Drug Prices

Source: mega Donald Trump made an announcement about lowering the cost of weight-loss drugs in November 2025.

Trump's remarks come after his administration announced plans in November 2025 to reduce the cost of weight-loss drugs for Americans after reaching a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. "For years, politicians have talked about making healthcare affordable but my administration is actually doing it,” the president said during a press conference on November 6, 2025. "It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans. Did I do a good job?" Instead of costing $1,300, the price of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy will only be $350 when purchased through TrumpRx, per the White House's report.

Donald Trump Isn't Opposed to Trying Ozempic

Source: mega Donald Trump said he 'probably should' try a weight-loss drug.

The commander-in-chief also stated he would be open to using medication to help him shed some pounds during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 7. "I probably should," he admitted, despite repeatedly insisting he's in "perfect" health.

