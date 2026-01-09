or
President Donald Trump Admits He's Open to Using GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Despite Bragging About His 'Perfect' Health: 'I Probably Should'

President Donald Trump has never used a drug like Ozempic.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump isn’t opposed to using weight-loss drugs.

Trump, 79, addressed concerns about his health during a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, January 7.

Although the U.S. leader confirmed he never tried a GLP-1 weight-loss drug like Wegovy or Ozempic, he admitted, "I probably should."

Donald Trump Confessed He's Open to Weight-Loss Drugs

Photo of Donald Trump addressed weight-loss drugs during a press conference on January 7.
"I’ve gone out of my way to take physical exams more than anybody," he assured the press about his health, emphasizing, "I just feel it’s important because I think that people that are president ideally should be in good health, and they should be good cognitively.”

GLP-1 is short for glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone utilized in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. The medications work to reduce appetite and change how the body breaks down sugar and fat. The medication has gained popularity in recent years for contributing to weight loss.

Trump Administration Pushed for Cheaper Weight-Loss Drug Prices

Photo of The Trump administration announced plans in November 2025 to reduce the price of weight-loss drugs.
The Trump administration announced plans in November 2025 to reduce the cost of GLP-1 medications for Americans after reaching a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Donald Trump Planned to Make Weight-Loss Drugs More Affordable

Photo of Donald Trump planned to make weight loss drugs more affordable for Americans.
"For years, politicians have talked about making healthcare affordable but my administration is actually doing it,” the president said during a press conference on November 6, 2025. “It's a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans. Did I do a good job?”

Donald Trump Emphasizes He's in 'Perfect' Health

Photo of Despite being spotted dozing off in meetings, Donald Trump claimed he was in 'perfect health.'
Questions about Trump's health have intensified in the last few months after he was spotted dozing off during meetings, though he's continued to insist he's in "perfect" health.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social on January 2.

Speculation about his health had previously raised eyebrows after his physician, Sean Barbabella, revealed in April 2025 that Trump had lost 20 pounds since his first term in office nearly four years earlier, fueling rumors he might be using a weight-loss medication.

