'Piggy' Donald Trump Accused of Slurring His Words Amid Venezuela Crisis Takeover and Health Concerns: 'Who Let Grandpa Out of the Nursing Home Again?'

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump looked like he was falling asleep and slurring his speech during a recent press conference.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Donald Trump caused a stir with his slurred speech during an address he made at Mar-a-Lago on January 3 shortly after invading Venezuela and deposing their dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

The president, 79, who also seemed to struggle with keeping his eyes open during the press conference, was blasted by others for his mumbling and unclear tone of voice.

Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump mumbled his words during a press conference.

"Holy h---. Piggy looks and sounds like s---," one user guffawed under a video of Trump addressing news reporters about the military attack on the South American country.

"Who let grandpa out of the nursing home again?!" another person wondered.

"Piggy’s clearly not doing well," someone said.

Donald Trump Struggled to Stay Awake During the Press Conference

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed the politician for his unprofessionalism during his speech.

One person chimed in, referencing Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin: "We all already knew that he was in poor health; anyone with eyes can see it. Guess all those late nights spread out on the bear-skinned rug for Vlad are taking their toll on Donny d-bag."

"Hasn't had his Adderall yet..." one user wrote.

"I honestly thought he was going to fall down a few times," another added.

During his speech, the businessman claimed that the U.S. is "going to run" Venezuela until there is "a safe, proper and judicious transition" of power.

The President Is Aiming to Seize Venezuela's Oil Reserves

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president wants to 'Make Venezuela Great Again.'

He also noted that he plans to take over the country’s oil reserves, adding: “We’re not afraid to have boots on the ground."

“Make Venezuela Great Again,” he stated. "As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place.”

“We’re going to have our very large United States put up companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, to go in, spend billions of dollars to fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he continued.

People Have Concerns for Donald Trump's Health

image of Donald Trump and Melania trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has been a cause of worry as of late.

The comments about Trump's garbled tone comes amid ongoing concerns for his health. He has routinely fallen asleep during meetings in the last few months.

When asked about getting the shut-eye during events, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on January 1: "I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me. Sometimes [photographers] will take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

In December 2025, Trump was seen on multiple occasions with bruised and bandaged hands. He also claimed on previous occasions that he aced his cognitive tests and MRI scans.

