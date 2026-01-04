'Piggy' Donald Trump Accused of Slurring His Words Amid Venezuela Crisis Takeover and Health Concerns: 'Who Let Grandpa Out of the Nursing Home Again?'

Article continues below advertisement

Trump is heavily slurring this morning pic.twitter.com/FxDetE4gCn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump mumbled his words during a press conference.

"Holy h---. Piggy looks and sounds like s---," one user guffawed under a video of Trump addressing news reporters about the military attack on the South American country. "Who let grandpa out of the nursing home again?!" another person wondered. "Piggy’s clearly not doing well," someone said.

Donald Trump Struggled to Stay Awake During the Press Conference

Source: MEGA Social media users slammed the politician for his unprofessionalism during his speech.

One person chimed in, referencing Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin: "We all already knew that he was in poor health; anyone with eyes can see it. Guess all those late nights spread out on the bear-skinned rug for Vlad are taking their toll on Donny d-bag." "Hasn't had his Adderall yet..." one user wrote. "I honestly thought he was going to fall down a few times," another added. During his speech, the businessman claimed that the U.S. is "going to run" Venezuela until there is "a safe, proper and judicious transition" of power.

The President Is Aiming to Seize Venezuela's Oil Reserves

Source: MEGA The president wants to 'Make Venezuela Great Again.'

He also noted that he plans to take over the country’s oil reserves, adding: “We’re not afraid to have boots on the ground." “Make Venezuela Great Again,” he stated. "As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place.” “We’re going to have our very large United States put up companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, to go in, spend billions of dollars to fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he continued.

People Have Concerns for Donald Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has been a cause of worry as of late.