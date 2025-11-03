Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter for Trying to Expose His 'Very Secret Plans': 'Who Would Say That?'
Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter over the weekend after the journalist tried exposing his "very secret plans."
The president of the United States scolded a member of the press while aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, November 2, following a question about Trump's plans of launching air strikes against Venezuela.
Just two days prior, Trump denied claims he had made up his mind about when to strike the South American country after a news outlet reported that an attack on Venezuela's military installations could come "at any moment."
"You said it’s not true that you’ve made a decision on striking inland Venezuela. Are there actual plans for the strikes in the near future?" the reporter asked Trump on his flight home to Washington, D.C., from Florida.
In response, Trump fumed, "How can I answer a question like that? Are there plans for a strike on Venezuela? Who would say that?"
The Republican politician continued: "Supposing there were. Would I say that to you? ‘Yes, we have plans. We have very secret plans!’ Who would say that? You know, what kind of a question is it?"
Trump then doubled down, insisting he's yet to decide on the operation after previously acknowledging that a strike on the country was under consideration.
"Look, we’ll see what happens with Venezuela. Venezuela has sent us hundreds of hundreds of thousands of people from prison, from mental institutions, drug addicts…and other countries did, too. Because we were run by stupid people. Very, very stupid people," Trump spewed, firing shots at former President Joe Biden.
Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden the 'Worst President' in American History
He continued: "Biden was the worst president in the history of our country, by far. We had open borders. And many countries — The Congo — many countries, they sent their prisoners, they sent prisoners, they sent drug dealers, they sent drug addicts, they sent anybody — anybody that they didn’t want — they sent them through our country. And Venezuela was one of the worst abusers."
Trump most recently updated his supporters about U.S. military operations near Venezuela last month.
"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela," he wrote via Truth Social on October 14.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!" Trump concluded.