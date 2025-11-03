Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter for Trying to Expose His 'Very Secret Plans': 'Who Would Say That?'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter over the weekend after the journalist tried exposing his "very secret plans." The president of the United States scolded a member of the press while aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, November 2, following a question about Trump's plans of launching air strikes against Venezuela. Just two days prior, Trump denied claims he had made up his mind about when to strike the South American country after a news outlet reported that an attack on Venezuela's military installations could come "at any moment."

Source: MEGA The president snapped at a reporter for asking about U.S. military plans.

"You said it’s not true that you’ve made a decision on striking inland Venezuela. Are there actual plans for the strikes in the near future?" the reporter asked Trump on his flight home to Washington, D.C., from Florida. In response, Trump fumed, "How can I answer a question like that? Are there plans for a strike on Venezuela? Who would say that?" The Republican politician continued: "Supposing there were. Would I say that to you? ‘Yes, we have plans. We have very secret plans!’ Who would say that? You know, what kind of a question is it?"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump refused to give any further details about his military plans in Venezuela.

Trump then doubled down, insisting he's yet to decide on the operation after previously acknowledging that a strike on the country was under consideration. "Look, we’ll see what happens with Venezuela. Venezuela has sent us hundreds of hundreds of thousands of people from prison, from mental institutions, drug addicts…and other countries did, too. Because we were run by stupid people. Very, very stupid people," Trump spewed, firing shots at former President Joe Biden.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Joe Biden the 'worst president' in American history.

He continued: "Biden was the worst president in the history of our country, by far. We had open borders. And many countries — The Congo — many countries, they sent their prisoners, they sent prisoners, they sent drug dealers, they sent drug addicts, they sent anybody — anybody that they didn’t want — they sent them through our country. And Venezuela was one of the worst abusers." Trump most recently updated his supporters about U.S. military operations near Venezuela last month.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is considering an attack on Venezuela's military installations.