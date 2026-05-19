'Creepy' Donald Trump Catcalls 2 'Beautiful and Nice' Women During Speech: Watch 

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During a live address focused on the TrumpRX government prescription drug marketplace initiative, President Donald Trump veered from his script to point out Tanvi Patel, the vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy, telling her how "beautiful and nice" she is. The moment occurred as Patel was preparing to speak about Amazon's support for the pharmaceutical initiative. Trump paused, looked into the audience, and said, "You look so beautiful and nice. You two, come over here," before shifting the focus to her physical appearance.

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Trump to women in the crowd: "You look so beautiful and nice. You two, come over here." pic.twitter.com/BJhXfKln1a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026 Source: MEGA

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Source: MEGA The remarks sparked immediate revulsion on social media.

The remarks sparked immediate revulsion on social media. Critics characterized the moment as an unnecessary reduction of a prominent female executive to her physical appearance, while defenders point to Trump's long history of making overt, off-script compliments about people's looks during live events. Many called the interaction “creepy” and “lecherous."

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Source: mega The president was called 'creepy.'

“Eww, he’s a pig,” snapped many commenters, while another noted that the 79-year-old couldn’t resist temptation. “Donnie just can't help himself, can he? Every woman he encounters, he feels the need to harass and abuse. Old habits die hard,” one posted along with a photo of the POTUS and dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein. “He literally just uses his position to enrich himself (and his family) and sexually harass and objectify women ... those are his only points of focus and his only achievements,” said another.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS’ catcalling follows a recurring pattern in his public speeches.

“Lecherous grandpa at the nursing home....he's become such a sad stereotype....” remarked another critic. Author Nancy Baggett added, “Dementia Don has to sexually harass at least one woman every time he's in public. It's how he gets his jollies now....” The POTUS’ catcalling follows a recurring pattern in his public speeches. Throughout his current and past political runs, he has frequently paused formal policy events to comment on women's physical attributes, often pairing the compliments with a complaint about modern political correctness.

Source: MEGA The president calls woman 'beautiful.'