'Weird' Donald Trump Called Out for Thanking Supporters' Husbands for Allowing Them to Attend His Rallies: 'They Love Me'
Donald Trump was slammed for thanking his supporters' husbands for allowing them to attend all of his rallies ahead of the 2024 election.
"Somebody said 'women don't like Donald Trump.' I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them,'" he told the crowd.
"Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country, they follow me all over the country," he said of the women at the Johnstown, Penn., rally. "I spoke to the husbands one time, I say 'how do you put up with this? ...Your wives are traveling all over the place."
He also called the group of women "beautiful" and "always perfectly coiffed."
Of course, people thought Trump's remarks were odd.
One person wrote, "Despicable," while another said, "So weird."
A third person added, "2025 coming to a house near you! thanking husbands for allowing wives to attend...how belittling and demeaning!"
At another rally in Potterville, Mich., he was ridiculed for saying: "What a beautiful young daughter. What a beautiful young daughter."
Many critics took to social media to point out how "creepy" he was being when he called out to the attendee.
"That was not a simple compliment to a parent about their child. The delivery was seriously creepy. He seems unable to see a young blonde female without making a lascivious sounding comment. It’s a wonder he didn’t mention her potential for dating success when she grows up," one person wrote, while another said, "Trump might be the most repulsive man I've ever seen."
A third person joked, "He's that guy women are afraid to leave their daughters in the woods with and instead choose the bear."
Trump is known for making these uncomfortable comments — even toward his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 42.
In March 2006, during an episode of The View, the businessman was asked how he would feel about his daughter posing for Playboy, to which he replied, "Ivanka posing for Playboy would be really disappointing… not really. But it would depend on what was inside the magazine … I don’t think Ivanka would [do a nude shoot] inside the magazine. Although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her."