Donald Trump Says 'Beautiful Women' at Mar-a-Lago Are 'Driving Me Crazy' at Campaign Event Without His Wife Melania
Former President Donald Trump said that "beautiful women" at his Mar-a-Lago event were driving him "crazy" while speaking to supporters on Tuesday, March 19, with his wife, Melania Trump, nowhere to be seen.
In recent weeks, Donald has faced scrutiny for his conduct at public gatherings, especially regarding his interactions with family members.
Footage of him seemingly ignoring his grandson at a UFC match, alongside questions about Melania's public absence during his campaign, has sparked discussions about the dynamics within the Trump family.
At the fight, the former president spotted his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and pulled her in for a hug before shaking hands with her husband, Jared Kushner. However, as his grandson begins to move toward the ex-president, the 77-year-old walks away, leaving the child looking dejected.
While Melania's recent reappearance at a dinner reception hosted at Mar-a-Lago with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hinted at her potential return to the public eye, her current level of engagement in Trump's campaign remains up in the air.
Speculations about the couple's relationship have arisen, especially considering Melania's reduced presence in Trump's 2024 electoral activities compared to 2020 and 2016.
"Her life revolves around [Barron], he's so important to her," Trump said of his wife. "At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She's raised a lot of money for charity. She's a private person."
- Revealed: Why Melania Trump Didn't Attend Husband Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Speech
- Melania Trump Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Husband Donald Amid Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Visit to Mar-a-Lago
- Melania Trump Avoids Making Eye Contact With Husband Donald Trump During Rare Appearance at Halloween Party: Watch
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former aide and close confidant of the former first lady, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shed some light on the former first couple's relationship.
"WARNING: Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be," she explained. "His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less."
"Let me bottom line this for you," Wolkoff wrote. "Perception is everything to the Trump Family, so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Melania was recently asked during an interview on Tuesday if she plans to return to the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election. She kept coy about the question, only giving an ominous two-word answer: "Stay tuned."
Newsweek provided quotes and sources used in this article.