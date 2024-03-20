Donald Trump Says 'Beautiful Women' at Mar-a-Lago Are 'Driving Me Crazy' at Campaign Event Without His Wife Melania

In recent weeks, Donald has faced scrutiny for his conduct at public gatherings, especially regarding his interactions with family members.

Footage of him seemingly ignoring his grandson at a UFC match, alongside questions about Melania's public absence during his campaign, has sparked discussions about the dynamics within the Trump family.

At the fight, the former president spotted his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and pulled her in for a hug before shaking hands with her husband, Jared Kushner. However, as his grandson begins to move toward the ex-president, the 77-year-old walks away, leaving the child looking dejected.