'Gross Old Creep': Donald Trump Ripped Apart Over Wild Comment About a Woman's 'Great Shape' While Golfing

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Donald Trump gushed over a young woman's body during a golfing session over the weekend. While riding in a golf cart with one of his grandsons, the president, 79, waved to the female and called out her "great shape."

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While sitting next to his grandson, Trump called out to a woman from his golf cart and then gave her a hug:



“She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?



…Is that your husband?” pic.twitter.com/SR8TXOdT9p — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 13, 2026 Source: @patriottakes/X Donald Trump happily called out a woman for her nice physique.

In a clip shared to X on April 13, Trump was driving the cart until he saw a woman jumping up and down as she saw him riding along. "She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?" he called out to her. The politician then got out of the vehicle to give the joyous woman a hug and then took her hand.

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Fans Were Shocked Over Donald Trump's Weird Comment

Source: @patriottakes/X The female giddily embraced Donald Trump on the golf course.

The billionaire received some flack on social media due to the "creepy" nature of the exchange. "Look at him starting to undo his buckle......he must have thought she was a child," someone harshly snubbed. "Imagine being so pathetic that you jump up and down to get that smelly, obese piece of s--- to take a picture with you," another user scoffed. "What a gross old creep," a person rolled their eyes.

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Donald Trump Blasted Over AI-Image of Himself as Jesus

Source: MEGA The POTUS was blasted by users for the overly-enthusiastic exchange with the woman.

A fourth viewer slammed: "Trump sure as h--- isn't in great shape. Look at that flabby fat boy." "She looks like his granddaughter. Creepy," someone wrote. Trump was also recently criticized for sharing an AI-image on Truth Social showing his face superimposed on a graphic of Jesus Christ. While the image was taken down on Sunday, April 12, shortly after its publication, people weren't happy with the apparent blasphemous depiction. The photo portrayed Trump as Christ as he healed the sick in front of a backdrop of the American flag.

On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.

This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an… pic.twitter.com/mq27jxJEnt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 13, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG/X Marjorie Taylor Greene was shocked over Donald Trump's Jesus image.