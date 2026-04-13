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'Gross Old Creep': Donald Trump Ripped Apart Over Wild Comment About a Woman's 'Great Shape' While Golfing

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Source: MEGA/@patriottakes/X

Donald Trump was slammed for a creepy comment he made about a woman's body while out golfing.

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April 13 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump gushed over a young woman's body during a golfing session over the weekend.

While riding in a golf cart with one of his grandsons, the president, 79, waved to the female and called out her "great shape."

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Source: @patriottakes/X

Donald Trump happily called out a woman for her nice physique.

In a clip shared to X on April 13, Trump was driving the cart until he saw a woman jumping up and down as she saw him riding along.

"She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?" he called out to her.

The politician then got out of the vehicle to give the joyous woman a hug and then took her hand.

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Fans Were Shocked Over Donald Trump's Weird Comment

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Source: @patriottakes/X

The female giddily embraced Donald Trump on the golf course.

The billionaire received some flack on social media due to the "creepy" nature of the exchange.

"Look at him starting to undo his buckle......he must have thought she was a child," someone harshly snubbed. "Imagine being so pathetic that you jump up and down to get that smelly, obese piece of s--- to take a picture with you," another user scoffed.

"What a gross old creep," a person rolled their eyes.

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Donald Trump Blasted Over AI-Image of Himself as Jesus

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was blasted by users for the overly-enthusiastic exchange with the woman.

A fourth viewer slammed: "Trump sure as h--- isn't in great shape. Look at that flabby fat boy."

"She looks like his granddaughter. Creepy," someone wrote.

Trump was also recently criticized for sharing an AI-image on Truth Social showing his face superimposed on a graphic of Jesus Christ. While the image was taken down on Sunday, April 12, shortly after its publication, people weren't happy with the apparent blasphemous depiction.

The photo portrayed Trump as Christ as he healed the sick in front of a backdrop of the American flag.

Source: @FmrRepMTG/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene was shocked over Donald Trump's Jesus image.

Conservative lawmakers ripped him apart for the photo, including former friend and ex-Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,” Greene, 51, wrote on X. “This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles added his two cents, tweeting: “I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent.”

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