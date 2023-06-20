Avery Singer Admits She Couldn't Get Interviews for Jobs Because of Mom Ramona's Role on 'RHONY': 'It's Really Freaking Tough'

"I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman and was at Cameo," Avery explained. "Most of my finance career, I couldn't get jobs because of me being associated with the TV."

"People think that, 'Oh, you're lucky!'" The Bach Boss cofounder said. "No! Are you kidding me? There's always a girl that's like, 'Her mom's on reality TV, like, she must suck!' Like it's like… 'No, you don't know me. You don't know my life.' It's really freaking tough."