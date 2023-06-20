Avery Singer Admits She Couldn't Get Interviews for Jobs Because of Mom Ramona's Role on 'RHONY': 'It's Really Freaking Tough'
Avery Singer is getting real honest about being a child of a reality television star.
Ramona Singer's daughter admitted during a Monday, June 19, appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, that her mom's antics on The Real Housewives of New York City kept her from getting certain jobs when she entered the workforce.
"I have taken a backseat from the show for an extremely long time because I worked at Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman and was at Cameo," Avery explained. "Most of my finance career, I couldn't get jobs because of me being associated with the TV."
"People think that, 'Oh, you're lucky!'" The Bach Boss cofounder said. "No! Are you kidding me? There's always a girl that's like, 'Her mom's on reality TV, like, she must suck!' Like it's like… 'No, you don't know me. You don't know my life.' It's really freaking tough."
Avery — who was featured throughout Ramona's 13 Seasons on the hit reality show — maintained that she never watched Bravo and will not be using her mom to gain a leg up on any opportunities.
"I'm really happy for everyone and appreciate the community. I've now got to see some of it firsthand in person meeting fans and like they're all so invested and incredible," she notes. "But it's also just one of those things where everyone uses parents or their families in different ways. But are you being genuine? Are you actually trying to study hard and be a person?"
"At least now I can say, I worked really hard. I went to University of Virginia. I worked at Morgan Stanley. I pivoted from tech and I'm now starting a company," Avery notes of her Bachelorette concierge service. "I did most of that all by myself. Now, sure, 15 years later, I am going to fully leverage something because I've never asked. I feel like you ask for a favor once and this is my favor moment."