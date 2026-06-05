Donald Trump's Voice Sounds 'Unusually Weak' as He 'Barely Raises His Right Arm' During Press Conference Amid Health Concerns

Article continues below advertisement

A new viral clip has fueled significant online speculation about President Donald Trump's physical health, in which the almost 80-year-old not only appeared to doze off and slump during a cabinet meeting, but also sounded and looked visibly weak. Political advocacy accounts have actively amplified claims that Trump appears weak, slurs his words and lacks right arm mobility. “TRUMP CAN’T LIFT HIS ARM? HOLY SH-T: Trump’s voice sounds unusually weak, he appears to be slurring some of his words, and he barely raises his right arm throughout the clip. He does not look well at all. Something is seriously wrong with him, and we deserve to know the truth,” posted popular anti-Trump account Call To Activism, founded by activist Joe Gallina, on X.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨TRUMP CAN’T LIFT HIS ARM?



HOLY SHIT: Trump’s voice sounds unusually weak, he appears to be slurring some of his words, and he barely raises his right arm throughout the clip.



He does not look well at all. Something is seriously wrong with him and we deserve to know the truth. pic.twitter.com/8v022VamKQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 4, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

While observers and some medical experts point to specific video clips — such as an instance where his right arm appeared motionless following an Iran briefing — as evidence of a neurological event or decline, the White House and Trump's official medical team strongly deny these allegations, insisting the sluggish senior is the quintessence of superhuman health. Critics and political opponents have frequently highlighted instances in which Trump's speech slowed or sounded disjointed during addresses at West Point or the Coast Guard. Some social media observers have interpreted the apparent stiffness or lack of motion in his right arm as a sign of a physical impairment.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Is Not Beating Stroke Claims'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's eye has appeared swollen in recent weeks.

“His right leg is the one he’s had difficulty with for about two years. In his photo showing his mouth drooping, it’s also the right side that’s affected. He didn’t lift his right arm to place his hand on the bible during his inauguration. Right-sided, unilateral CVA,” said a retired nurse on X, along with a photo of the president with the right side of his face drooping. Retired Department of Justice staffer Marie Blanchard noted, “He is not beating the stroke claims. Has anyone seen him walking since his Walter Reed visit?” “Important note, Trump is right-handed; substituting his left for dominant control substantiates your observation,” noted another observer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's administration continuously denies that the president frequently dozes off during meetings.

“Right-sided paralysis indicates left lobe stroke. The left lobe managed analytical thinking, language, and logic. Which is why we won’t see any significant loss of his insignificant thinking, language, and logic. Covfefe! How dum,” quipped another in a nod to the POTUS’ proud moment when he unveiled his new name for Democrats as "Dumocrats" without the letter B. Trump himself has publicly dismissed health rumors, maintaining that diagnostic tests show no underlying cardiovascular or neurological abnormalities and that he has “PERFECT” health.

'This Is Not Normal'

Source: MEGA Dr. Jonathan Reiner is suspicious of the White House's claims about Donald Trump's health.