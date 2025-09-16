Donald Trump Pushing 'Pathological Lie' About Charlie Kirk's Death to Divert Attention From Epstein Scandal, MSNBC Host Lawrence O'Donnell Claims
Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell believes Donald Trump has a reason for continuing to push the “pathological lie” that the left is to blame for Charlie Kirk’s death.
O’Donnell insisted Trump knows blaming the left is a “lie” but is continuing with his rhetoric so people will not focus on several mistakes his administration has made.
Lawrence O'Donnell Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Keeps Blaming the Left for Charlie Kirk's Death
“Donald Trump is the only president of the United States who has ever blamed a murder on millions of voters who did not vote for him,” he said.
As for why Trump’s doing this, O’Donnell believes he wants “agreement from his supporters and outrage from the millions of people he is libelously accusing of inciting murder.”
“Because that means that we will not be covering the very bad news that continues to mount for Donald Trump,” he said.
Donald Trump's Issues With Vladimir Putin
O’Donnell said one example of Trump getting bad press is when The Wall Street Journal released an article with the headline, “Putin, Netanyahu March On, With Trump on the Sidelines.”
“That is a very, very important headline for the world, and a very bad headline for Donald Trump,” O’Donnell claimed. “Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu proving every day how irrelevant Donald Trump is to their calculations about what they will do next.”
In May, Trump gave Putin a “two-week” deadline to stop the war in Ukraine, but Putin ignored it, which O’Donnell believes left Trump “humiliated.”
Donald Trump's Jeffrey Epstein Problem
He then pointed to an even bigger issue Trump is facing: being in Jeffrey Epstein's social circle.
“Donald Trump really doesn’t want you to know what’s in the emails in the Epstein files,” he stated.
“The details in these emails show Ghislaine Maxwell lied to federal agents, which is the criminal equivalent of perjury, when Donald Trump’s former criminal defense lawyer now deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, went to Florida last month to have a friendly chat with Ghislaine Maxwell,” he added.
Lawrence O'Donnell Believes Donald Trump Doesn't 'Want You to See Evidence' of Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Perjury'
He insisted Trump doesn’t “want you to see the evidence of her perjury.”
“Donald Trump wants to think about the possibility of releasing her from prison someday, and so he doesn’t want any of this information out there,” O’Donnell added. “And Donald Trump is not going to prosecute her for the perjury that she committed in her conversation with Todd Blanche.”