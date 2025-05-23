'Pathetic' Donald Trump Mocked for His Cheesy New White House Portrait With Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln
The West Wing walls have recently welcomed a striking new piece of art that has ignited a flurry of discussion among both political aficionados and casual observers alike.
A portrait depicting Donald Trump, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan has been spotted hanging prominently in the White House, capturing attention for its provocative imagery and questionable historical framing.
The artwork, believed to be created by artist Dick Bobnick, illustrates the three figures together in a manner intended to evoke a sense of patriotism. However, several critics have called out the portrait for placating Trump's ego due to his previously comparing himself to both former presidents.
This piece, titled "Great American Patriots," has generated buzz on social media since it was highlighted by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh, who shared a photo of the painting on May 22.
Bobnick, an award-winning illustrator and portrait artist with over four decades of experience, offers prints of his work on his website, with prices ranging from $27 to $88. The original painting is also up for sale, as stated on his site.
A representative from Bobnick's team expressed hopes that "viewers will appreciate the artistry and the positive messages of the piece."
- Donald Trump Calls for Removal of His 'Purposely Distorted' Portrait in Colorado State Capitol: 'Truly the Worst'
- Ex-President Donald Trump Believes He Would Be On Mount Rushmore If He Ran As A Democrat
- 'Embarrassing' Elon Musk Mocked for Wearing an Oversized Red MAGA Hat in the Oval Office: See the Silly Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several critics flooded social media to mock the new White House portrait for being "embarrassing" and stroking the president's ego.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of the new addition to the White House and wrote: "I would say that this portrait appears to be AI, but it's obviously devoid of any level of intelligence at all."
Another X user commented: "Pathetic. I imagine both Lincoln and Reagan would despise President Trump and what he has done to their party."
A third person asked: "What is his fascination with Abraham Lincoln? I don’t see a single thing that Trump would admire about Honest Abe."
This newest addition to the West Wing comes amid a broader aesthetic shift in the White House under Trump’s direction, which some have termed the "Trump-era makeover." Earlier this year, the White House featured a painting of Trump with a raised fist, commemorating his survival of an assassination attempt during his presidential campaign.
This artwork found its place in the East Wing, where it replaced a portrait of Barack Obama, which was subsequently relocated to another position within the White House. In addition to the portraits, Trump's personal touch has extended to the Oval Office's decor.
In a display that could easily be dubbed as exceedingly extravagant, the office features various golden elements, including coasters emblazoned with Trump’s name, trophies and accents on moldings.
“It’s the Golden Office for the Golden Age,” asserted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in an email to The Wall Street Journal.