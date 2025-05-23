'Pathetic' Donald Trump Mocked for His Cheesy New White House Portrait With Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln

A portrait depicting Donald Trump , Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan has been spotted hanging prominently in the White House , capturing attention for its provocative imagery and questionable historical framing.

The West Wing walls have recently welcomed a striking new piece of art that has ignited a flurry of discussion among both political aficionados and casual observers alike.

The artwork, believed to be created by artist Dick Bobnick, illustrates the three figures together in a manner intended to evoke a sense of patriotism. However, several critics have called out the portrait for placating Trump's ego due to his previously comparing himself to both former presidents.

This piece, titled "Great American Patriots," has generated buzz on social media since it was highlighted by New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh, who shared a photo of the painting on May 22.

Bobnick, an award-winning illustrator and portrait artist with over four decades of experience, offers prints of his work on his website, with prices ranging from $27 to $88. The original painting is also up for sale, as stated on his site.

A representative from Bobnick's team expressed hopes that "viewers will appreciate the artistry and the positive messages of the piece."