'What a Fragile Ego': 'Loser' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Replacing Barack Obama's White House Portrait With Painting of 2024 Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt

HuffPost's Yashar Ali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing an image of the two portraits. "I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him," Ali wrote.

Several critics of the current commander-in-chief flooded the comments of Ali's post, hurling insults at Trump for breaking with tradition and replacing the presidential painting.

One X user commented: "So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama’s portrait — just to hang his own. Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤."

Another shared: "What a fragile ego. There's only one word for behavior like this: LOSER."

A third person joked: "I heard Trump is demolishing the White House and moving Mar-a-Lago to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Wild."