'What a Fragile Ego': 'Loser' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Replacing Barack Obama's White House Portrait With Painting of 2024 Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump replaced former President Barack Obama's portrait with a painting of himself raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in July 2024.
Several videos of the new painting surfaced on social media, with several vocal critics ridiculing the president for the swap.
HuffPost's Yashar Ali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing an image of the two portraits. "I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him," Ali wrote.
Several critics of the current commander-in-chief flooded the comments of Ali's post, hurling insults at Trump for breaking with tradition and replacing the presidential painting.
One X user commented: "So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama’s portrait — just to hang his own. Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤."
Another shared: "What a fragile ego. There's only one word for behavior like this: LOSER."
A third person joked: "I heard Trump is demolishing the White House and moving Mar-a-Lago to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Wild."
The Obama portrait, painted by Robert McCurdy, was presented to the former president by Joe Biden during his first visit since leaving the White House.
"When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better, honest sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can too. They can do remarkable things, too," Barack said at the time.
- 'Face of a Convicted Felon': Donald Trump's Official Inaugural Portrait Ridiculed for Resembling His Georgia Mugshot
- 'Looks Like a Demonic AI': J.D. Vance Ridiculed for His 'Creepy' Inaugural Portrait Days Before He Becomes VP
- 'Stunning Display of Absurdity': 'Deranged' Donald Trump Mocked for Hanging His Infamous Georgia Mug Shot Outside the Oval Office
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald's portrait is based on an infamous photo taken seconds after a gunshot was fired at the president during his rally in Butler, Penn., last year. The then-Republican candidate was seen bleeding down the side of his face, as he raised his right fist up in the air and yelled, "Fight, fight, fight!"
Many outlets believe the failed assassination is what secured the GOP leader's victory against Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, mirroring Ronald Reagan's landslide victory after he was shot during his first term in office.
The White House later confirmed that the Barack portrait was hung back up but was moved to a different location in the entrance hall.
According to political journalist Chris D. Jackson, "To my knowledge, no president has ever hung his own portrait. But then again, we've never had a narcissist this desperate for validation either."