Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Treated Worse' Than 'Vilified' Abraham Lincoln During His Presidency
Donald Trump claimed he has been treated unfairly ever since he won the presidential election in 2016.
While chatting with Mark Levin, the 76-year-old brought up Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated days after the end of the Civil War that freed slaves, and Andrew Jackson.
"So, if I had to do again, I would have done it with all I have to go through. Look, they say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person that it was. His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president. Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on. All right. But Abraham Lincoln had was just vilified. He was," he said in the interview.
"But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes, the Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion. You know, after two and a half years, no collusion. I could have told them that the first day and they had the laptop. They could have figured that out, because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easy," he continued, referring to how Russia allegedly interfered in the 2016 election.
Levin also asked the businessman if he constantly thinks about his legacy as president.
"People are saying it was one of the most successful presidencies in history, and I believe it was again, we built the greatest economy ever. We’ll do it again. We built we did things rebuilding the United States military. I rebuilt it and then we ended Space Force. We ended the force. We added a branch of the military hasn’t been done in 80 years since Air Force and Space Force is turning out to be one of the most. It’ll turn out to be one of the most important," he said. "You know, we were being left by Russia and China because we weren’t doing anything in space and spaces where it’s going to be at now."
In 2020, Trump also compared himself to Lincoln.
“Nobody has done more for the black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln,” he said. “I’m the least racist person in this room.”