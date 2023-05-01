Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Treated Worse' Than 'Vilified' Abraham Lincoln During His Presidency

"So, if I had to do again, I would have done it with all I have to go through. Look, they say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person that it was. His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president. Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on. All right. But Abraham Lincoln had was just vilified. He was," he said in the interview.

"But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes, the Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion. You know, after two and a half years, no collusion. I could have told them that the first day and they had the laptop. They could have figured that out, because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easy," he continued, referring to how Russia allegedly interfered in the 2016 election.