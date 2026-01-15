Donald Trump Claims He Consistently 'Aces' Cognitive Tests Because He Drinks Milk: Watch
Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
Donald Trump said milk is the key to keeping his mind sharp.
On Wednesday, January 14, the president was on hand as the White House signed the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, a bill that allows schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk. The legislation, which passed Congress last fall, reversed Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options for students.
While speaking during the signing, Trump took the moment to credit milk for his mental performance.
“I’ve taken a lot of [tests],” Trump said as laughter filled the room. “I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”
Questions about Trump’s mental fitness have followed him for years, though he has repeatedly insisted he is in top shape.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social on January 2.
He echoed the same message again in December 2025.
“I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country,” he said.
“I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know,” Trump added. “I have been told that few people have been able to ‘ace’ this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all.”
On January 6, the 79-year-old went even further, suggesting cognitive testing should be mandatory for the nation’s top leaders.
"We should give everyone these competency tests. These cognitive tests. I’m the only the president that went for cognitive tests," he said.
"I think every president and vice president should be forced to take cognitive exams and mental tests. Like are they intelligent?" Trump continued.
He then added, "Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala could? I don't think Gavin could," referring to Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom.
Despite Trump’s confidence, online critics were quick to push back.
"'I’m the only president that went for cognitive tests' is not a flex, it’s an admission of dementia,” one user wrote on X.
"The fact that he keeps bringing up cognitive test, tells me he failed them," another commented.
"The bigger question is. Why do they keep having him retake these tests," someone else wondered.