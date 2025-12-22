Donald Trump Is Undergoing Cognitive Tests to 'Monitor the Progress of His Dementia,' Claims Psychologist

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s health may be more concerning than he’s letting on, according to one psychologist who said recent signs point to a deeper issue.

Clinical psychologist Dr. John Gartner believes the president’s repeated Montreal Cognitive Assessments — which Trump has bragged about “acing” — may actually signal something far more serious is going on. “You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does,” Gartner said in an episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast.” “You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia.”

The MoCA, a 30-question test typically completed in about 10 minutes, is often used as an early screening tool for cognitive decline.

“Because if you keep feeling like, no, he’s still got the symptoms, we’ve got to see how bad he’s doing now, we’ve got to check again, see how bad he’s doing now — I think they’re giving him cognitive tests and MRIs every six months to monitor the progress of his dementia, and/or strokes," Gartner added.

Trump reportedly underwent an MRI in October, just six months after his April annual check-up. At the time, the White House described the scan as a “preventative” measure focused on his heart and abdomen.

Still, Gartner said behavioral changes matter just as much as test results.

“We have to judge people against their own baseline, and if somebody doubles their rate of speed, that’s a mental status change of some kind,” he explained. “I’ve always said that Trump is on the bipolar spectrum. He’s not manic, he’s hypomanic. ‘Hypo’ is Greek for ‘less than,’ so he’s not fully manic.”

Gartner also weighed in on Trump’s recent rapid-fire speaking style, suggesting anxiety may be driving the shift.

“I think the reason that he was speaking so quickly here...was because he’s scared,” Gartner continued, claiming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles warned Trump he’s “losing the country” on multiple fronts. “They’ll never admit it, of course, and so this was his attempt to kind of make a comeback, and so the anxiety stimulated his hypomania, which then made him speak at this hypomanic pace that isn’t even typical of him," the medical expert added.

Gartner, along with psychologist Dr. Harry Segal, previously discussed Trump’s condition after he was seen dozing off in public. “You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” Gartner noted. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

He added, “I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal.”

Trump has looked visibly tired in public before. In July, cameras caught him struggling to stay awake as his team rolled out a new health-tracking system at the White House. Critics also nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” after he appeared ready to nod off at an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh.

In August, additional concerns surfaced when Trump showed up with swollen ankles while meeting European leaders. Segal, a psychology professor at Cornell, commented on the swelling. “Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling,” he said. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well.”

Another red flag came when Trump was spotted with a massive bruise on his hand. The White House said it was from “handshaking” and aspirin use, though critics noted he often covered it with concealer. “They’re obviously hiding the more serious problem,” Gartner suggested. “He’s probably getting some kind of IV fluids.”

