Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Dementia Rumors by Taking the Same 'Cognitive Exam' the President Called 'Not Easy': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump when his late-night show returned from its holiday hiatus on Monday, January 5. In his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, the comedian highlighted how amid dementia rumors, the president bragged several times about "acing" a cognitive exam that "wasn't easy" to complete.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Takes Same Cognitive Exam as Donald Trump

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel joked that the cognitive exam Donald Trump bragged about acing is like 'the maze on the back of a box of Captain Crunch.'

"These cognitive exams, they're about as difficult as the maze on the back of a box of Captain Crunch, but he's still very proud of his performance," Kimmel, 58, clarified. "In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams. And I asked her to administer one to me," he continued. "This is the official exam administered by a medical professional."

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmy winner noted he didn't see the prompts "ahead of time" and joked he's "willing to release the full and unedited version if necessary." "With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is, and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s," Kimmel declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Aces Cognitive Exam

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The comedian received a 'perfect score' on the test.

Kimmel filmed himself as he took the test with an internal medicine doctor. The prompts included drawing the time of 11:10 on an analog clock, identifying the names of animals such as a lion, listing as many words as he can that start with the letter F and memorizing a few words. At the end of the exam, the doctor tallied up his points and announced, "You got a perfect score," receiving 30/30. "So I can be president," Kimmel comically replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Thought Exam Was an IQ Test

Source: mega Donald Trump incorrectly claimed the exam he took was an IQ test.

As OK! reported, when Trump, 79, first took the exam, he claimed it was an IQ test. "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," he said, claiming they were voluntary. "I took — those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president said the test he took 'wasn't easy.'