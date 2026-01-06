Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Dementia Rumors by Taking the Same 'Cognitive Exam' the President Called 'Not Easy': Watch
Jan. 6 2026, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump when his late-night show returned from its holiday hiatus on Monday, January 5.
In his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, the comedian highlighted how amid dementia rumors, the president bragged several times about "acing" a cognitive exam that "wasn't easy" to complete.
Jimmy Kimmel Takes Same Cognitive Exam as Donald Trump
"These cognitive exams, they're about as difficult as the maze on the back of a box of Captain Crunch, but he's still very proud of his performance," Kimmel, 58, clarified.
"In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams. And I asked her to administer one to me," he continued. "This is the official exam administered by a medical professional."
The Emmy winner noted he didn't see the prompts "ahead of time" and joked he's "willing to release the full and unedited version if necessary."
"With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is, and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s," Kimmel declared.
Jimmy Kimmel Aces Cognitive Exam
- Donald Trump Mistakes Dementia Screening for 'Very Hard' IQ Test While Bragging About His 'Perfect' Cognitive Results
- Joy Behar Admits It 'Frightens' Her That President Donald Trump Mixed Up Cognitive Ability Check With IQ Test: 'He Has the Nuclear Codes'
- 'Something's Wrong': Stephen Colbert Sends Alarming Message After Donald Trump Gets 'Perfect' MRI Exam
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kimmel filmed himself as he took the test with an internal medicine doctor.
The prompts included drawing the time of 11:10 on an analog clock, identifying the names of animals such as a lion, listing as many words as he can that start with the letter F and memorizing a few words.
At the end of the exam, the doctor tallied up his points and announced, "You got a perfect score," receiving 30/30.
"So I can be president," Kimmel comically replied.
Donald Trump Thought Exam Was an IQ Test
As OK! reported, when Trump, 79, first took the exam, he claimed it was an IQ test.
"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," he said, claiming they were voluntary. "I took — those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."
"Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he insisted. "I don't think Jasmine — the first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."