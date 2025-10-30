Donald Trump Claims He Ended Another Made-Up War Again as Dementia Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump seems to have turned inventing fake victories into a full-time hobby. The 79-year-old former president — and self-declared Nobel Peace Prize hopeful — took credit for ending what he called a “war” against the climate change “hoax.” The bizarre claim comes right after Microsoft founder Bill Gates released a memo softening his tone on extreme “doomsday” warnings about global warming.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he 'won' a fake war against climate change.

“I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!”

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Oct 29, 2025, 5:45 PM ET )



I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue. It took courage to do so, and for tha… pic.twitter.com/XoBoayvnhb — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) October 29, 2025 Source: @TruthTrumpPost/X

Trump’s declaration, however, was based on pure imagination. Gates didn’t “surrender” — he simply argued that fear-based climate messaging could distract from more practical global solutions. In his memo on Tuesday, October 28, Gates said that while climate change will have “serious consequences,” it’s not the end of civilization. “Unfortunately, the doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals,” he wrote, adding that it’s “diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world.”

Source: CNBC Bill Gates said the upcoming climate summit in Brazil would be a good time to rethink things.

He went on to say that reaching zero emissions shouldn’t come at the cost of global health and development. Gates suggested that the upcoming COP30 climate summit in Brazil would be a good time to rethink strategies. “Although climate change will hurt poor people more than anyone else, for the vast majority of them, it will not be the only or even the biggest threat to their lives and welfare. The biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been,” the business mogul said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s odd outbursts have continued to fuel questions about his mental sharpness, with critics accusing him of having dementia. In September, the president made headlines again after delivering a confusing speech during a state dinner at Windsor Castle with King Charles III. “It's a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here,” Trump began — which wasn’t true.

Source: MEGA The president also made false claims during a state dinner with King Charles III.

He kept rambling, adding, “And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually.” Laughter broke out in the room as he tried to recover, saying, “But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, said with respect for you and such respect for your country.”

Source: MEGA Critics said Donald Trump’s speeches are becoming more confusing and erratic.