Donald Trump Confuses Guests at Windsor Castle With Bizarre and Inaccurate Speech to King Charles

Donald Trump confused guests at Windsor Castle with false claims during a speech to King Charles.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Donald Trump left people scratching their heads again after his latest speech.

On Wednesday, September 17, the president attended a state dinner at Windsor Castle with King Charles III, where he stumbled through remarks and made some eyebrow-raising claims about U.S. history.

Donald Trump claimed he was the first U.S. president welcomed to Windsor Castle.

“It's a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here,” Trump began.

He then rambled on, adding, “And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually.”

His comments sparked laughter inside the room before he tried to pull it back, saying, “But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, said with respect for you and such respect for your country.”

The president's statement was proven false, as several presidents had already visited the U.K.

Trump seemed to be trying to highlight that this was his second official state visit to the U.K., something no world leader has done before.

His first visit took place in June 2019. While it’s true this was the first formal state dinner at Windsor Castle for a U.S. president, his claim that he was the first American leader welcomed there was completely wrong. , George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden — and even Trump himself in 2018 for tea with Queen Elizabeth II — all visited Windsor Castle.

The odd speech wasn’t the only thing people noticed that night. Photos from the banquet showed Trump with heavy makeup on his right hand, clearly trying to cover up a large bruise. The patch of concealer stood out in multiple shots of him and wife Melania Trump, posing with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Photos showed Donald Trump covering a large bruise on his hand with makeup.

For the dinner, the 79-year-old wore a black long-coat tuxedo with a white vest and bow tie, while Melania, 55, stunned in an off-the-shoulder pale yellow gown with a pink buckled belt. Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 43, were also spotted at the event.

Donald’s office previously brushed off the bruise as the result of “handshaking” and aspirin use, but critics weren’t convinced, pointing out that he often masks similar marks at public appearances.

“They’re obviously hiding the more serious problem,” said Dr. John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins Medical School professor. “He’s probably getting some kind of IV fluids.”

Doctors suggested the bruise could point to a deeper health issue.

On top of that, concerns about the politician’s health have only grown.

Doctors keep pointing to repeated incidents where he seems to doze off in public.

“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” the medical expert said. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

The psychologist was referring to Donald’s historic April 2024 trial, where cameras caught him nodding off in court.

“I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” John stressed, suggesting the U.S. leader could be showing signs of “early dementia.”

