OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Megyn Kelly
Politics

Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Gavin Newsom for His Racist Comments: 'That Is Unbelievable'

megyn kelly gavin newsom racial comments
Source: MEGA;Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly blasted Gavin Newsom over his 'unbelievable' remarks about race.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is not holding back.

The conservative commentator blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom after he made racial remarks about his SAT scores and dyslexia while speaking to a predominantly Black audience.

image of Megyn Kelly criticized Gavin Newsom on her podcast.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly criticized Gavin Newsom on her podcast.

On her podcast, Kelly tore into Newsom for suggesting he could relate to Black Americans because he struggled academically.

“Unbelievable, I mean, very obvious in its racism, sitting in front of a predominantly Black audience saying, ‘I'm like you, I can't read, and I got a 960 on the SAT.’ What the f---?! That's what it's like to relate to Black people? You're dumb? You bomb tests and you cannot read? That is unbelievable. That's ACTUALLY what he said. Like you kind of can't believe it until you hear it outright,” Kelly said.

Source: @Victory202424/X
“That is why you have the Gavin Newsom dissembling response to Sean, because he's scared. And while he is now sort of being like, ‘What do you mean? I'm just talking about my dyslexia. There's nothing controversial about this.’ He is sharing lots of clips from that event. Guess which one he's not sharing? Yeah, you guessed it. He knows what he did, and he's scared because he said what he really means, that black people are dumb. They can't score well on the SAT, and they cannot read. He tried to soften it by saying, ‘I'm like that too.’ But just like the presumption… Go f--- yourself. It’s unbelievably offensive.”

Source: @TrumpWarRoom/X
image of The podcast host called Gavin Newsom's remarks racially offensive.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

The podcast host called Gavin Newsom's remarks racially offensive.

Kelly appeared to be reacting to a social media post from Sean Hannity that read, “@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him ‘Like’ Black Americans. Let That Sink In.”

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Newsom quickly fired back.

In a profanity-laced post on X, he accused Hannity of ignoring past controversial remarks from Donald Trump while suddenly expressing outrage over his comments.

“You didn’t give a s--- about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s-------- — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom wrote. “Spare me your fake f------ outrage, Sean.”

image of Gavin Newsom defended himself on social media.
Source: @GavinNewsom/X

Gavin Newsom defended himself on social media.

The governor’s team also pushed back against the backlash.

“First MAGA mocked his dyslexia and now they’re calling him racist for talking about his low SAT scores,” said spokesperson Izzy Gardon in a statement. “The governor has said this publicly for years — including with [the late conservative commentator] Charlie Kirk and dozens of other audiences.”

image of Sean Hannity also spoke out about the comments.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity also spoke out about the comments.

As OK! previously reported, Newsom made the original remarks during a book tour stop in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, February 22.

"I'm not trying to impress you. I'm just trying to impress upon you. I'm like you. I'm no better than you," the California governor said in a room full of Black people. "I'm literally a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech."

