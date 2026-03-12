or
Gavin Newsom Fires Back at 'Brain-Dead Moron' Donald Trump as Feud Explodes

split of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The feud between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom exploded as Newsom fired back at 'brain-dead moron' POTUS.

March 12 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

The feud between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump got heated on Wednesday, March 11, when the 58-year-old 2028 presidential hopeful called Trump a "brain-dead moron" in a post on X.

This was a direct response to Trump's public mockery of Newsom’s struggle with dyslexia.

"I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that's hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand,” Newsom said in response to his candid admissions in his new memoir, Young Man In A Hurry.

Gavin Newsom Calls Out 'Moron' Donald Trump

Source: @GavinNewsom/X

Gavin Newsom got into another heated exchange with the president.

Newsom's "bombs children" remark referred to a preliminary Pentagon report regarding an unintentional U.S. strike on a girls' school in Iran on February 28.

Trump launched a series of sharp verbal attacks against Newsom on Wednesday, during a campaign rally in Hebron, Ky., and on Truth Social.

Trump referenced Newsom’s recent public discussion about his lifelong struggle with dyslexia, characterizing it as an admission of having "mental problems" and a "mental lack of ability."

image of The governor claims the president has a 'cognitive deficiency.'
Source: MEGA

The governor claims the president has a 'cognitive deficiency.'

He stated, "I don't want the President of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency," alleging that Newsom's inability to read a speech from a teleprompter made him unfit for office.

Newsom responded, "Too late," implying Trump himself is suffering from one.

When an audience member fainted during the event, Trump paused his speech and later suggested the topic of "Gavin Newscum" (a trademark insult he used) was a "subject" that made the woman feel sick.

Gavin Newsom

Donald Trump Claims Gavin Newsom Shouldn't Be President

image of Gavin Newsom's new memoir is out now.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom's new memoir is out now.

Trump asserted that by being candid about his learning challenges, Newsom had committed a grave error and "took himself out of even being considered" for a future presidential run.

Before the rally, Trump posted on Truth Social that an interview Newsom gave about his lifelong dyslexia and low SAT scores was "politically suicidal.”

“In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats,” Trump wrote.

Is Gavin Newsom Running in 2028?

image of Gavin Newsom has not yet announced he's running for president.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom has not yet announced he's running for president.

The president continued: “He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess! On top of that, Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist.”

This escalating rhetoric comes as Newsom is widely considered a potential Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential election, though he has not officially declared his candidacy.

Analysts view the Trump-Newsom beef as a win-win. For Trump, Newsom serves as a high-profile Democratic foil to rally his base against liberal policies. For Newsom, the conflict raises his national profile among the anti-Trump base and cements his status as a leading contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

