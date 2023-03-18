Donald Trump Claims He'll Be 'Arrested On Tuesday' Following Manhattan DA Probe

In an all-caps rant shared to his platform Truth Social on Saturday, March 18, Trump claimed he discovered the information due to "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office which allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros."

The controversial politician noted that the leaks indicated "with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

He ended the post by calling on Americans to "protest" and "take our nation back!"