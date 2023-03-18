Donald Trump Claims He'll Be 'Arrested On Tuesday' Following Manhattan DA Probe
Embattled ex-prez Donald Trump declared he's learned that he is going to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, in connection with the Manhattan District Attorney's ongoing investigation into the 76-year-old's alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
In an all-caps rant shared to his platform Truth Social on Saturday, March 18, Trump claimed he discovered the information due to "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office which allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros."
The controversial politician noted that the leaks indicated "with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
He ended the post by calling on Americans to "protest" and "take our nation back!"
This comes shortly after an insider revealed that the Manhattan DA office organized a meeting with local law enforcement to "discuss logistics" for an unknown happening next week, sparking rumors "they are anticipating an indictment" of the former POTUS.
As OK! previously reported, the investigation began some time after Trump allegedly paid off Daniels to keep quiet about their 2006 affair on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. His lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, sent the adult film star $130,000, and Trump later reimbursed him over a series of payments.
However, biographer Tim O'Brien, believes Trump's alleged hush money to Daniels didn't have as much to do with swaying the election as it did with potentially saving his marriage.
"Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way."
The couple, who share 16-year-old son Barron Trump, married in 2005 — only one year before his alleged affairs with both Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleged she had a sexual interaction with Trump in 2006.
