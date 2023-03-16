Stormy Daniels Meets With Manhattan Prosecutors Who Are Set To Indict Alleged Ex-Lover Donald Trump
Setting the wheels in motion. On Wednesday, March 15, Stormy Daniels' met with the prosecutors investigating Donald Trump's hush money scandal.
The get-together reportedly went down via video chat on the same day the ex-POTUS' former disbarred attorney Michael Cohen was in New York for his second day of testimony regarding the situation.
The adult film star's lawyer, Clark Brewster, confirmed the news, tweeting, "Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."
Trump commented on the matter via his Social Truth platform, writing, "I did NOTHING wrong in the ‘Horseface’ case. I see she showed up in New York today trying to drum up some publicity for herself." (Despite his claims, Daniels wasn't physically in New York.)
"I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago," the father-of-five continued. "She knows nothing about me other than her conman lawyer, [Michael] Avanatti, and convicted liar and felon, jailbird Michael Cohen, may have schemed up. Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag. Witch Hunt!"
As OK! reported, Daniels claimed she had a tryst with Trump in 2006, and since she was going to share her story before the 2016 election took place, she said Cohen offered over $100,000 in hush money. It was also revealed that the disgraced legal guru paid Playboy model Karen McDougal a similar amount to stay silent.
Cohen insisted he made the payoff under Trump's orders, though the businessman has denied ever sleeping with Daniels or McDougal. In 2018, the fixer was charged with campaign finance crimes, and after pleading guilty he spent a year in jail before COVID-19 protocols led to him leaving early but remaining on house arrest until late 2021.
Trump has never been charged.
AP News reported on the situation.