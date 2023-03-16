Stormy Daniels Meets With Manhattan Prosecutors Who Are Set To Indict Alleged Ex-Lover Donald Trump

The adult film star's lawyer, Clark Brewster, confirmed the news, tweeting, "Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed."

Trump commented on the matter via his Social Truth platform, writing, "I did NOTHING wrong in the ‘Horseface’ case. I see she showed up in New York today trying to drum up some publicity for herself." (Despite his claims, Daniels wasn't physically in New York.)