24 Mar-a-Lago Staffers Subpoenaed To Testify In Grand Jury Probing Classified Documents Haul

Trump later accused current POTUS Joe Biden of "destroying the rule of law" by allowing the raid on his property.

"Now the failing Biden regime wants to start investigating me, and the only reason is because I’m leading everyone in the polls, both Republicans and Democrats," Trump said in a speech last October. "No other president has been harassed and persecuted like we have," he added, referring to himself, Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush.

"Think how sick it is. We don’t talk about greatness anymore," he continued at the time. "Everybody gets investigated… The cartels — nothing’s happening to them. But they go after politicians!"