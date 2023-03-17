24 Mar-a-Lago Staffers Subpoenaed To Testify In Grand Jury Probing Classified Documents Haul
Roughly two dozen Mar-a-Lago employees and others close to Donald Trump have officially been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in connection with the ongoing investigation into the boxes of classified documents discovered in the former president's office last year.
Margo Martin, who previously served as a White House communications aide and continued to work for the embattled businessman after his term as POTUS, was one of the staffers interviewed by the grand jury on Thursday, March 17.
Others believed to be among those subpoenaed include Mar-a-Lago servers, a housekeeper and other employees who work on the lavish resort grounds.
Authorities are interested in what casual staff members may have seen prior to and after the Mar-a-Lago raid that occurred in August 2022 — especially concerning the confiscated documents.
"They’re casting an extremely wide net," a source familiar with the case explained, adding that investigators wanted to speak with "anyone and everyone who might have seen something."
As OK! previously reported, surveillance cameras already revealed video of staffers moving a number of boxes from Mar-a-Lago storage to the 76-year-old's personal home several weeks before the FBI's Monday, August 8, raid — reportedly at Trump's request.
Following the search of the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago office, investigators seized around 33 boxes that contained handwritten notes, pictures and empty folders labeled "confidential." They also took four sets of Top Secret documents, three labeled Secret and three that were marked as Confidential.
Trump later accused current POTUS Joe Biden of "destroying the rule of law" by allowing the raid on his property.
"Now the failing Biden regime wants to start investigating me, and the only reason is because I’m leading everyone in the polls, both Republicans and Democrats," Trump said in a speech last October. "No other president has been harassed and persecuted like we have," he added, referring to himself, Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush.
"Think how sick it is. We don’t talk about greatness anymore," he continued at the time. "Everybody gets investigated… The cartels — nothing’s happening to them. But they go after politicians!"
CNN reported that 24 people connected to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort were subpoenaed.